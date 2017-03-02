Neeru Bajwa Hits The Gym Regularly, Did Not Miss It Even During Pregnancy
Courtesy: Instagram/Neeru Bajwa
Huge cheese cake plus, mashed potatoes, steak topped with lots of butter. YES! These reportedly made the hot Punjabi actress Neeru Bajwa's routine meals.
However, soon after having realised the need to shed some weight and get those chiseled curves people swooned over, she started working out regularly.
She revealed in one of her interviews that she prefers walking over treadmill which is followed by an amalgam of other cardio exercises and weight training.
She stays away from rice, breads, sugar, alcohol, oils.
Sugar is a big NO.
Boiled dal, salads, Sugarless tea, tandoori fish replaced the fat-laden diet she hogged on earlier.
She, however, focuses more on regular workouts and long walks to keep those inches at bay. She did not give gym a miss even when she was 7 months pregnant, thereby debunking the myth of not working out during last months of pregnancy and motivating pregnant women to choose healthy exercises.
Neeru Bajwa has been very generous with her gym posts on her Instagram handle, to keep her fans and followers motivated to hit the gym.
No to sugar but she couldn't resist cheating and popping in a few M&Ms!
Post workout tea time
And 7 months pregnancy was no excuse to skip it
