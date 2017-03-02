Neeru Bajwa Hits The Gym Regularly, Did Not Miss It Even During Pregnancy

Huge cheese cake plus, mashed potatoes, steak topped with lots of butter. YES! These reportedly made the hot Punjabi actress Neeru Bajwa's routine meals.

However, soon after having realised the need to shed some weight and get those chiseled curves people swooned over, she started working out regularly.

She revealed in one of her interviews that she prefers walking over treadmill which is followed by an amalgam of other cardio exercises and weight training.

She stays away from rice, breads, sugar, alcohol, oils.

Sugar is a big NO.

Boiled dal, salads, Sugarless tea, tandoori fish replaced the fat-laden diet she hogged on earlier.

She, however, focuses more on regular workouts and long walks to keep those inches at bay. She did not give gym a miss even when she was 7 months pregnant, thereby debunking the myth of not working out during last months of pregnancy and motivating pregnant women to choose healthy exercises.

Neeru Bajwa has been very generous with her gym posts on her Instagram handle, to keep her fans and followers motivated to hit the gym.

#sargi di first look bus aun wali ah... my directorial debut 🙏🏽 A post shared by Neeru Bajwa (@neerubajwa) on Jan 10, 2017 at 7:09pm PST

No to sugar but she couldn't resist cheating and popping in a few M&Ms!

Busted ... having m & m's before gym 😳😳😳😳... FBI @vanmysteryman05 ! A post shared by Neeru Bajwa (@neerubajwa) on Jan 12, 2017 at 6:23pm PST

Hellllllooooo Ji ... Work out time ! So important to take care of your selves ... Health is wealth 😊 A post shared by Neeru Bajwa (@neerubajwa) on Oct 28, 2015 at 6:15am PDT

Sneaky pic by @vanmysteryman05 ... @rubina.bajwa and me subha subha exercise 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 A post shared by Neeru Bajwa (@neerubajwa) on Dec 6, 2015 at 11:47am PST

Post workout tea time

Enjoying my cha after doing some good work 😊😊😊 super excited !!! #CHANNO A post shared by Neeru Bajwa (@neerubajwa) on Dec 10, 2015 at 9:34am PST

And 7 months pregnancy was no excuse to skip it

Tb.... 7 months pregnant ... In gym before shoot ! #CHANNO #Feb19 A post shared by Neeru Bajwa (@neerubajwa) on Feb 3, 2016 at 5:05am PST

Getting ready ... For ... Keep you posted 😊🙏🏽 A post shared by Neeru Bajwa (@neerubajwa) on Apr 15, 2016 at 6:24pm PDT

725 am workout done ! Have a beautiful day ... From us @vanmysteryman05 A post shared by Neeru Bajwa (@neerubajwa) on May 10, 2016 at 7:27am PDT

Gym done! Rushing to a fitting... Milde ah Toronto June 25! Powerade centre😊 A post shared by Neeru Bajwa (@neerubajwa) on Jun 20, 2016 at 5:27pm PDT

No filter! 💪🏼 strong mummy😊 ... Stay fit ! Kush raho!!! Thanks for the inspiration @rubina.bajwa 😘 A post shared by Neeru Bajwa (@neerubajwa) on Sep 13, 2016 at 10:21am PDT