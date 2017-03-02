  • Associate Sponsor
3-min read

Neeru Bajwa Hits The Gym Regularly, Did Not Miss It Even During Pregnancy

News18.com

Updated: March 2, 2017, 11:35 AM IST
Courtesy: Instagram/Neeru Bajwa

Huge cheese cake plus, mashed potatoes, steak topped with lots of butter. YES! These reportedly made the hot Punjabi actress Neeru Bajwa's routine meals.

However, soon after having realised the need to shed some weight and get those chiseled curves people swooned over, she started working out regularly.

She revealed in one of her interviews that she prefers walking over treadmill which is followed by an amalgam of other cardio exercises and weight training.

She stays away from rice, breads, sugar, alcohol, oils.

Sugar is a big NO.

Boiled dal, salads, Sugarless tea, tandoori fish replaced the fat-laden diet she hogged on earlier.

She, however, focuses more on regular workouts and long walks to keep those inches at bay. She did not give gym a miss even when she was 7 months pregnant, thereby debunking the myth of not working out during last months of pregnancy and motivating pregnant women to choose healthy exercises.

Neeru Bajwa has been very generous with her gym posts on her Instagram handle, to keep her fans and followers motivated to hit the gym.

#sargi di first look bus aun wali ah... my directorial debut 🙏🏽

A post shared by Neeru Bajwa (@neerubajwa) on

No to sugar but she couldn't resist cheating and popping in a few M&Ms!

Busted ... having m & m's before gym 😳😳😳😳... FBI @vanmysteryman05 !

A post shared by Neeru Bajwa (@neerubajwa) on

Hellllllooooo Ji ... Work out time ! So important to take care of your selves ... Health is wealth 😊

A post shared by Neeru Bajwa (@neerubajwa) on

Sneaky pic by @vanmysteryman05 ... @rubina.bajwa and me subha subha exercise 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼

A post shared by Neeru Bajwa (@neerubajwa) on

Post workout tea time

Enjoying my cha after doing some good work 😊😊😊 super excited !!! #CHANNO

A post shared by Neeru Bajwa (@neerubajwa) on

And 7 months pregnancy was no excuse to skip it

Tb.... 7 months pregnant ... In gym before shoot ! #CHANNO #Feb19

A post shared by Neeru Bajwa (@neerubajwa) on

Getting ready ... For ... Keep you posted 😊🙏🏽

A post shared by Neeru Bajwa (@neerubajwa) on

725 am workout done ! Have a beautiful day ... From us @vanmysteryman05

A post shared by Neeru Bajwa (@neerubajwa) on

Gym done! Rushing to a fitting... Milde ah Toronto June 25! Powerade centre😊

A post shared by Neeru Bajwa (@neerubajwa) on

No filter! 💪🏼 strong mummy😊 ... Stay fit ! Kush raho!!! Thanks for the inspiration @rubina.bajwa 😘

A post shared by Neeru Bajwa (@neerubajwa) on

First Published: March 2, 2017, 11:29 AM IST
