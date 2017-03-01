Pilates is 'Brutal', Pushes You To The Limit, Says Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone, the man who is always up to embrace any chakllenge that comes his way, dubs Pilates as "brutal". The 70-year-old actor may be used to physical exercise with his workout but after he joined his eldest daughter Sophia, 20, for a core fitness session he was left feeling exhausted.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Creed' star said in a video: "For anyone who's never tried Pilates - the name sounds cute, but it ain't cute."

He captioned the footage: "Brutal! Working out with my daughter doing Pilates... Oh my God. This is like going the distance with Clubber Lang and Drago before breakfast!! This is an amazing workout but definitely not for the faint of heart. I've lifted weights I have boxed, wrestled, Track and field, played football and many other sports... But this workout pushes you to the limit... And beyond! @sophiastallone"

And Pilates isn't the only exercise the Hollywood icon has taken an interest in either, as he recently became an investor in a new boxing studio named Rumble which opened its first location in New York City last month.

Meanwhile Sophia, alongside her sisters Sistine, 18, and 14-year-old Scarlet, made history as the first women to share the Miss Golden Globe honour at the Hollywood awards ceremony last month.

The trio of siblings - who were announced as the recipients of the accolade in November - were chosen for the honour because they have each achieved "success" in their chosen field.