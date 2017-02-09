Actor Shahid Kapoor has been following a strict diet and workout regime for his look filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati.

Shahid Kapoor plays the role of king Rawal Ratan Singh in his upcoming film and certain sequences have him going bare body with a lean physique.

Thus, to get his distinct physique right, Shahid is training under celebrity trainer Samir Jaura, who has earlier trained Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Rani Mukerji among others.

It’s said that Shahid is working on each and every muscle to get the well sculpted look. To get the shape right he has been doing cardio and weight lighting.

Diet

Apart from working out for two hours a day every day, Shahid went on a strict diet for over 40 days which included eating 50 gm of brown rice and steamed vegetables in the entire day.

The actor also went off salt and sugar completely for 15 days, during which some of his closer shots were being filmed.

The Haider star underwent a complete boot camp regime, under the guidance of trainer Samir Jaura, to work on his physique.

Sharing Shahid’s fitness routine for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, Jaura has been quoted by a publication saying, “Since he plays the role of a king (Raja Rawal Ratan Singh), Shahid will have to put on a certain amount of weight to reflect the regal look and complement the majestic costumes. For starters, he will have to put on weight — at least five to 10 kilos, although the focus is on building muscles through rigorous strength training exercises. Earlier, I insisted on outdoor and functional training, but we have cut down on that now.”

Talking about Shahid's regime, Jaura said: "The aim was to lose some body fat and gain lean muscles. The training and diet plan intensified 40 days before he began shooting in November with him going off salt and sugar for 15 days when close-ups were taken. Now they start the portions of him in royal costumes and since he needs to look bigger, we've added more carbs."

"Shahid has always put in effort in the various looks he has essayed on screen through the course of his career and his look in 'Padmavati' is something audiences have never seen before. The star has been shooting in a 14-hour shift and yet makes the time to work out for two hours everyday.

"That, and a strict diet of 50 grams slow release carbohydrates and protein, is part of the gruelling regime to tone and define his physique. He even went without sugar and salt for 15 days," said a source close to the actor.