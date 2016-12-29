Shahid to Sushant: 8 Celebrities Who Gave You Major Fitness Goals in 2016

Celebrities are often known for their strict work-out routine and diet plans and while some cling to fad diets to get that chiseled body to die for, others follow strict fitness regimes to maintain a balanced and healthy lifestyle. Here is a list of the celebs who, through their generous instagram 'workout'posts, inspired us to shed those extra pounds and work towards a healthier and fitter lifestyle.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor has to look like a warrior in his upcoming directorial venture Padmavati, and the actor has created a makeshift gym in his vanity van to be regular with his workout regime. Regardless, Shahid has always been a fitness enthusiast and the dedication is reflected on his instagram account .

#padmavati 2nd schedule. Here I come. Boom. Stop me. Can you? Nah can't!!!! A photo posted by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Dec 2, 2016 at 3:22am PST

Sonakshi Sinha

To play the character of a college girl in Akira, Sonakshi had to lose oodles of weight and in the process she gave the world serious fitness goals.

From someone who was never spotted near a gym, Sonakshi is now all about fitness and her workout routine includes cardio exercises, weight training , cycling, swimming and playing tennis and she also practices Yoga for flexibility and inner peace.

After hurting my back a couple of years back I was always scared of running again. Stuck to walking and low intensity cardio for the longest time. But i finally put on my running shoes and just went for it. Feels good. #fitness #runsonarun #motivation #longstrides #fitandstrong A video posted by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Sep 7, 2016 at 12:01am PDT

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput saw his fan following soaring to another level. He was very regular in sharing his 30-day-fitness regime in the form of short videos inspiring fans to take all the fitness cues to get in shape. With the kind of videos he shared, he revealed to his fans the secret behind his very well-toned body.

Dear hardwork , Please don't disappoint , Up your Game and give some fight.:) @officialmarikajohansson A video posted by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on Dec 14, 2016 at 1:07am PST

Parineeti Chopra

With a rigorous workout regime and a strict diet plan, Parineeti is an inspiration for those struggling to shed those extra pounds.

"BEFORE... All my life, I have struggled with how I look, how I feel, and how people looked at me. I was constantly made fun of, but the person I was, I generously laughed with them. Today, many people ask me what triggered the weight loss, did I give in to the 'Bollywood pressure'? To that I say - thank god I became an actor and had that pressure! I am able to achieve what I couldn't achieve otherwise. I feel more confident, I feel at peace, and I feel proud!", Parineeti wrote on her Instagram account, after losing oodles of weight. She added, "Like I always say - if I could do it. So can you".

Not only did Parineeti achieve her fitness goals but claims fitness to be an ongoing journey meshed in her lifestyle.

❤️😊🎉😘 love you cruella! @yasminkarachiwala A video posted by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Oct 25, 2016 at 11:31pm PDT

Varun Dhawan

Fitness is a part of Varun's everyday life and fitness to him goes beyond just those biceps and means being active, quick and flexible. His fitness goals include having a body that harmonizes physical and mental well being and one that has enough stamina to let you do the day to day activities with ease, has enough immunity to keep you away from illnesses, and one that can cope up with different tasks and activities with efficiency etc.

#judwaa2. Go heavy A video posted by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Dec 17, 2016 at 1:29am PST

John Abraham

Fitness according to this eyecandy is the best religion, and one must worship his body, John believes. He has been the Face of Mumbai Marathon for over 11 years and despite having done various genres like action, comedy and drama in his career of more than a decade, actor John Abraham considers himself an action hero.

Back to training. No rest for the wicked !!!! A video posted by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham) on Jul 29, 2016 at 12:44am PDT

Sidharth Malhotra

Fitness came naturally to this charming actor, and he attributes it to sports he played as a kid. Known for his chiselled body and the articulated workouts, he gives serious fitness goals to his fans.

Ankle injury during #action but need results not excuses #training upper body #shoot @rocky_bodytransformer A photo posted by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on Dec 15, 2016 at 1:34am PST

Jacqueline Fernandes

Being a beauty pageant winner Jacqueline is known for her enchanting looks and perfectly toned body. She follows a healthy diet and regular workouts along with yoga to stay in shape. No wonder she makes her fans go head over heels after her.