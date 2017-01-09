These Magic Ingredients Will Make Your Skin Glow

Get glowing healthy skin by using skin care products with ingredients like humectants, says an expert.

Rohit Batra, dermatologist at Dermaworld Skin Clinic, has rolled out tips that will help to revive and maintain the natural glow of skin:

* A moisturiser is the lifeline for a healthy skin. But if it contains skin repairing humectants, it can improve the hydration of your skin. Humectants like glycerin and propylene glycol pull water and reduce wrinkles and dry skin.

* Don't ignore the eye area as it reflects the signs of ageing with wrinkles, dark circles and eye bags. Use an eye cream everyday, especially at night so that the active ingredients present in the cream nourish the skin from within.

* Apart from an even skin tone and texture, retinoids are great to reduce wrinkles, fine lines and shrink pores. Retinol induced skin care products boost collagen and evens out the skin discolouration within four weeks.

* Eliminate bar soaps from your skincare routine. The binders that hold the bar together are highly alkaline with high Ph balance that strip of all the moisture from your skin and makes it dull, dry and totally drained. Invest in a good face wash or a liquid lotion.

* Replacing your cotton pillowcases with silk ones can definitely change your game. Since silk fabric doesn't absorb moisture, it lets your moisturiser stick to your face and keeps your skin soft and smooth.

* Use high-quality cosmetics and brands that are best for your skin and offer multiple benefits.