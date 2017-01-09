This Nike Run Club Coach Worked Out Throughout Her Pregnancy
Courtesy: Instagram handle of Sara Wiss
Stockholm-based personal trainer Sara Wiss, headed to the gym when her due date passed and the immaculate pull-ups she did while 41 weeks pregnant in a bid to induce labour worked wonders for her.
She shared a video on her Instagram doing pull-ups while 41 weeks pregnant and her son was born the next day.
“Keep calm! I’m still pregnant…#week41 #weightedpullups” Wiss said in the caption.
Sara Wiss was also pulling it off just so immaculately while 39 weeks pregnant.
She unabashedly debunked all stereotypes that suggest that women should avoid working out while pregnant.
And she showed off how to bench-press like a boss while pregnant.
While the world is in awe of Wiss' flawless moves, whether or not it's safe to exercise during pregnancy can depend entirely on the mother as well as her stage of pregnancy. Studies suggest that exercise can be extremely beneficial during pregnancy one must always consult the doctor before undertaking any adventure.
