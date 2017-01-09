This Nike Run Club Coach Worked Out Throughout Her Pregnancy

Stockholm-based personal trainer Sara Wiss, headed to the gym when her due date passed and the immaculate pull-ups she did while 41 weeks pregnant in a bid to induce labour worked wonders for her.

She shared a video on her Instagram doing pull-ups while 41 weeks pregnant and her son was born the next day.

“Keep calm! I’m still pregnant…#week41 #weightedpullups” Wiss said in the caption.

"Keep calm! I'm still pregnant…#week41 #weightedpullups"

Sara Wiss was also pulling it off just so immaculately while 39 weeks pregnant.

Pull-ups in week 39!

She unabashedly debunked all stereotypes that suggest that women should avoid working out while pregnant.

Veckans övning: bäcken- och bålaktivering (pelvic and core activation exercises)

And she showed off how to bench-press like a boss while pregnant.

How to bench press #likeagirl
A1: 5 x 5 bench press
B1: 3 x 10 push-ups
B2: 3 x 10 dips
B3: 3x 10 tricep pushdown
C1: 3 x 45 sec sideplank/ each side

While the world is in awe of Wiss' flawless moves, whether or not it's safe to exercise during pregnancy can depend entirely on the mother as well as her stage of pregnancy. Studies suggest that exercise can be extremely beneficial during pregnancy one must always consult the doctor before undertaking any adventure.