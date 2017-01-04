This Video Of Sushmita Sen Working Out Will Give You Fitness Goals

Among the many beauty queens who were crowned and forgotten, the one true diva who still rules the hearts of her fans is former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen.

Known for her optimistic attitude, svelte figure and a million dollar smile, Sen's fitness is what inspires many. But that is something she hasn't achieved overnight, rather a lot of practice and training has gone into getting into the perfect shape.

Sen, who has been quite active on Instagram posting motivational messages, pictures of her two daughters, inspirational poems and work-out videos, recently took to the social media platform to post another one of her jaw-dropping work-out videos.

The mother of two who had vowed to stay fit can be seen keeping up the promise she had made.

In the video, Sen, who can be seen performing several exercises including a few yoga postures, looks absolutely at ease at doing all of them. In fact, she seem to be thoroughly enjoying the work-out session.

Sen posted her workout with the caption, "I had promised the 14 year old #me NO MATTER WHAT, I will ALWAYS follow my #heart I will respond to #feelings and not react to #thoughts easier said than done so often I discipline my #body to #silence the #mind and return to a #feeling it works like #magic And no its NOT for a movie not to be a size zero, it's simply me honouring a promise!!!! (sic).

The 41-year-old who performs the exercises with the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa in the backdrop, looks stunning. And who knows, there could be a hidden message for us all - that a lot of hard work goes into making something look extraordinarily beautiful.