Virat Kohli's New Year Resolution: 'Drop Those Excuses and Get Fitter'
Courtesy: Virat Kohli's Instagram account
With more focus on fitness, India's Test skipper has his priority set for 2017. Virat has been known for his fitness across the globe now with his new year's resolution it appears he is determined to set a new fitness benchmark.
Jumping right back into his fitness schedule, he gives a rather constructive new year resolution, to drop the excuses that keep you from working out and get all serious about fitness.
