»
1-min read

Virat Kohli's New Year Resolution: 'Drop Those Excuses and Get Fitter'

News18.com

First published: January 3, 2017, 5:17 PM IST | Updated: Yesterday
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Virat Kohli's New Year Resolution: 'Drop Those Excuses and Get Fitter'
Courtesy: Virat Kohli's Instagram account

With more focus on fitness, India's Test skipper has his priority set for 2017. Virat has been known for his fitness across the globe now with his new year's resolution it appears he is determined to set a new fitness benchmark.

Jumping right back into his fitness schedule, he gives a rather constructive new year resolution, to drop the excuses that keep you from working out and get all serious about fitness.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

From Our Network

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.