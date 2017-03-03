Watch: Alia Bhatt's Fitness Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala Acing Pilates

Yasmin Karachiwala, the fitness deity behind the sculpted and chiseled body of Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Huma Qureishi is known to be the most sought-after celebrity fitness trainer in Bollywood.

Yasmin has been a part of the industry for over two decades and knows how to work with every body type to transform it to its fittest form.

She is the first BASI certified Pilates instructor in India, and established the first Pilates studio in Bombay.

If practiced with consistency, Pilates improves flexibility, builds strength and develops control and endurance in the entire body. It puts emphasis on alignment, breathing, developing a strong core, and improving coordination and balance.

The core, consisting of the muscles of the abdomen, low back, and hips, is often called the "powerhouse" and is thought to be the key to a person's stability.

The celebrity trainer takes to instagram to inspire fans and fitness enthusiasts trying to work on core strength and abdominal and oblique strength.

Swan Dive

Healing with Pilates

Handstand Pike strengthens the scapular stabilizers, abdominals and torso. It also teaches scapular and pelvic stability

This exercise increases back extension and strengthens the hamstrings, gluteals and back extensors.

This exercise increases core control including abdominal, back strength and pelvic stability.

This exercise strengthens the core. Increases flexibility and articulation of the spine.

This exercise strengthens the entire body including core, scapular stabilizers, shoulders, back, legs and glutes.

This exercise strengthens the back and hip extensors including erector spinae, hamstrings and glutes. It also improves pelvic stability.