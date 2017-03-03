Watch: Alia Bhatt's Fitness Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala Acing Pilates
Yasmin Karachiwala, the fitness deity behind the sculpted and chiseled body of Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Huma Qureishi is known to be the most sought-after celebrity fitness trainer in Bollywood.
Yasmin has been a part of the industry for over two decades and knows how to work with every body type to transform it to its fittest form.
She is the first BASI certified Pilates instructor in India, and established the first Pilates studio in Bombay.
If practiced with consistency, Pilates improves flexibility, builds strength and develops control and endurance in the entire body. It puts emphasis on alignment, breathing, developing a strong core, and improving coordination and balance.
The core, consisting of the muscles of the abdomen, low back, and hips, is often called the "powerhouse" and is thought to be the key to a person's stability.
The celebrity trainer takes to instagram to inspire fans and fitness enthusiasts trying to work on core strength and abdominal and oblique strength.
Swan Dive
Today's #SwanDive is on the #FoamArc. It's been an exciting week for me to actually take one exercise and do it on different equipment. All part of my #Pilates growth.....got a long way to go....Do join me and post your swan dive with the hashtag #swandiveindia. Would love to see your version & share it with my peeps. #befitbecauseyoudeserveit #yasminfitnessmantra #BeFitwithYasminKarachiwala #YasminsBodyImage #CelebrityTrainer #PilatesMasterTrainer #pilatesindia #StepBarrel
This week for me is about doing the #SwanDive on different equipment! Do join me and post your version of swan dive with the hashtag #swandiveindia Would love to see your version to share it with my peeps. #befitbecauseyoudeserveit #yasminfitnessmantra #BeFitwithYasminKarachiwala #YasminsBodyImage #CelebrityTrainer #Pilates #PilatesMasterTrainer #Reformer #pilatesindia
Healing with Pilates
Had to post this one for you @zaynagold for SI (sacro illiac) joint. I was so lucky to have you teach me this awesome series💕@functionfabulous #healingwithpilates ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ Practice this series without the strap to work on your stability and core activation and control #befitbecauseyoudeserveit #yasminfitnessmantra #BeFitwithYasminKarachiwala #YasminsBodyImage #CelebrityTrainer #Pilates #PilatesMasterTrainer #Reformer
Handstand Pike strengthens the scapular stabilizers, abdominals and torso. It also teaches scapular and pelvic stability
Handstand Pike on the #ExoChair is a challenging exercise, you have to maintain the integrity of the torso keeping the same angle at the hips for the pike. This exercise strengthens the scapular stabilizers, abdominals and torso. It also teaches scapular and pelvic stability. This one is from #India for you @lori.shipp for #WundaChairWednesday #befitbecauseyoudeserveit #yasminfitnessmantra #YasminsBodyImage #BeFitwithYasminKarachiwala #FitnessExpert #FitnFabulous #Pilates #PilatesMasterTrainer #CelebrityTrainer #KatrinaKaif #AliaBhatt #DeepikaPadukone #KareenaKapoor #SophieChoudry #KritiSanon #HumaQureishi #EvelynSharma #ParineetiChopra #PreityZinta #BipashaBasu
Monday morning stretch with a twist is the perfect #MondayMotivation #backextension #hangingbackextension #befitbecauseyoudeserveit #yasminfitnessmantra #YasminsBodyImage #BeFitwithYasminKarachiwala #FitnessExpert #FitnFabulous #Pilates #PilatesMasterTrainer #Trapeze #CelebrityTrainer #KatrinaKaif #AliaBhatt #DeepikaPadukone #KareenaKapoor #SophieChoudry #KritiSanon #HumaQureishi #EvelynSharma #ParineetiChopra #PreityZinta #BipashaBasu
This exercise increases back extension and strengthens the hamstrings, gluteals and back extensors.
#Pilates Mat Exercise #30: Swan Dive Tap for instructions on how the exercise is done. Double tap if you liked it. This exercise increases back extension and strengthens the hamstrings, gluteals and back extensors. #befitbecauseyoudeserveit #yasminfitnessmantra #BeFitwithYasminKarachiwala #YasminsBodyImage #FitnessExpert #FitnFabulous #pilatesmat #PilatesMasterTrainer #CelebrityTrainer #KatrinaKaif #AliaBhatt #DeepikaPadukone #KareenaKapoor #SophieChoudry #KritiSanon #HumaQureishi #EvelynSharma #ParineetiChopra #PreityZinta
This exercise increases core control including abdominal, back strength and pelvic stability.
#Pilates Mat Exercise #28: Scissors: Tap for instructions on how the exercise is done. Double tap if you liked it. This exercise increases core control including abdominal, back strength and pelvic stability. It also stretches the hamstrings & hip flexors. #befitbecauseyoudeserveit #yasminfitnessmantra #BeFitwithYasminKarachiwala #YasminsBodyImage #FitnessExpert #FitnFabulous #pilatesmat #PilatesMasterTrainer #CelebrityTrainer #KatrinaKaif #AliaBhatt #DeepikaPadukone #KareenaKapoor #SophieChoudry #KritiSanon #HumaQureishi #EvelynSharma #ParineetiChopra #PreityZinta
This exercise strengthens the core. Increases flexibility and articulation of the spine.
#Pilates Mat Exercise #25: Rollover: Tap for instructions on how the exercise is done. Double tap if you liked it. This exercise strengthens the core. Increases flexibility and articulation of the spine. It also teaches scapular stability. #befitbecauseyoudeserveit #yasminfitnessmantra #BeFitwithYasminKarachiwala #YasminsBodyImage #FitnessExpert #FitnFabulous #pilatesmat #PilatesMasterTrainer #CelebrityTrainer #KatrinaKaif #AliaBhatt #DeepikaPadukone #KareenaKapoor #SophieChoudry #KritiSanon #HumaQureishi #EvelynSharma #ParineetiChopra #PreityZinta
This exercise strengthens the entire body including core, scapular stabilizers, shoulders, back, legs and glutes.
#Pilates Mat Exercise #26: Leg Pull Down: Tap for instructions on how the exercise is done. Double tap if you liked it. This exercise strengthens the entire body including core, scapular stabilizers, shoulders, back, legs and glutes. #befitbecauseyoudeserveit #yasminfitnessmantra #BeFitwithYasminKarachiwala #YasminsBodyImage #FitnessExpert #FitnFabulous #pilatesmat #PilatesMasterTrainer #CelebrityTrainer #KatrinaKaif #AliaBhatt #DeepikaPadukone #KareenaKapoor #SophieChoudry #KritiSanon #HumaQureishi #EvelynSharma #ParineetiChopra #PreityZinta
This exercise strengthens the back and hip extensors including erector spinae, hamstrings and glutes. It also improves pelvic stability.
#Pilates Mat Exercise #20: Swimming: Tap for instructions on how the exercise is done. Double tap if you liked it. This exercise strengthens the back and hip extensors including erector spinae, hamstrings and glutes. It also improves pelvic stability. #befitbecauseyoudeserveit #yasminfitnessmantra #BeFitwithYasminKarachiwala #YasminsBodyImage #FitnessExpert #FitnFabulous #pilatesmat #PilatesMasterTrainer #CelebrityTrainer #KatrinaKaif #AliaBhatt #DeepikaPadukone #KareenaKapoor #SophieChoudry #KritiSanon #HumaQureishi #EvelynSharma #ParineetiChopra #PreityZinta
