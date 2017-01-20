Watch: Here's What Sushmita Sen's Workouts Look Like
Courtesy: Instagram account of Sushmita Sen
Living up to the promise she made to her 14 year old to always follow her heart, Sushmita disciplines her body to silence the mind and turns out it works like magic for her. And her idea of disciplining her body transcends the mundane concerns to be a size zero or fit into some dress. Her idea of fitness is more like meditating and honouring a promise.
I had promised the 14 year old #me NO MATTER WHAT, I will ALWAYS follow my #heart I will respond to #feelings and not react to #thoughts 👍❤️😊easier said than done 😄so often I discipline my #body to #silence the #mind and return to a #feeling ❤🎵😍it works like #magic 💃🏻❤️😀🎵And no its NOT for a movie 😊not to be a size zero, it's simply me honouring a promise!!!!😉😇❤👍 Gooood morning World 💃🏻😄❤🎵wake up happy!!! #feelit #manifest #bepositive 👍👏❤😀I love you guys!!! Thank you teacher @nupur_popeye 😘😀💪❤💃🏻mmuuaah!!!
#day2 😄❤️️💃🏻 strong arms to embrace life and all it's possibilities 😉🎵👍😀💃🏻💪some days are good, some days are bad...but that's the day's problem not mine!!!😉😄👍❤️ #lessons I learn through #discipline 👍💪❤️😘😊 here's sending you all the #tightest #warmest #STRONGEST hugssssss!!!!! 😄😇❤️😘 I love u guys!!!!
