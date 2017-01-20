Watch: Here's What Sushmita Sen's Workouts Look Like

I had promised the 14 year old #me NO MATTER WHAT, I will ALWAYS follow my #heart I will respond to #feelings and not react to #thoughts 👍❤️😊easier said than done 😄so often I discipline my #body to #silence the #mind and return to a #feeling ❤🎵😍it works like #magic 💃🏻❤️😀🎵And no its NOT for a movie 😊not to be a size zero, it's simply me honouring a promise!!!!😉😇❤👍 Gooood morning World 💃🏻😄❤🎵wake up happy!!! #feelit #manifest #bepositive 👍👏❤😀I love you guys!!! Thank you teacher @nupur_popeye 😘😀💪❤💃🏻mmuuaah!!!

A video posted by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on Jan 2, 2017 at 5:36pm PST