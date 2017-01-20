»
4-min read

Watch: Here's What Sushmita Sen's Workouts Look Like

News18.com

First published: January 20, 2017, 12:20 PM IST | Updated: 3 hours ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Watch: Here's What Sushmita Sen's Workouts Look Like
Courtesy: Instagram account of Sushmita Sen

Living up to the promise she made to her 14 year old to always follow her heart, Sushmita disciplines her body to silence the mind and turns out it works like magic for her. And her idea of disciplining her body transcends the mundane concerns to be a size zero or fit into some dress. Her idea of fitness is more like meditating and honouring a promise.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.