Watching Birds Can Improve Your Mental Health

If you are living in a neighbourhood surrounded by trees and shrubs, with birds chirping all the time, there are less chances for you to suffer from anxiety or stress, a new study has revealed.



According to researchers at the University of Exeter, the British Trust for Ornithology and the University of Queensland, lower levels of depression, anxiety and stress were associated with the number of birds people could see in the afternoon.

The study published in the journal BioScience found benefits for mental health of being able to see birds, shrubs and trees around the home, whether people lived in urban or more leafy suburban neighbourhoods.

"This study starts to unpick the role that some key components of nature play for our mental well-being. Birds around the home, and nature in general, show great promise in preventative health care, making cities healthier, happier places to live," said Daniel Cox from University of Exeter.

A recent research by Cox also found that watching birds makes people feel relaxed and connected to nature.