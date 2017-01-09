Why You Should Increase Intake of Fruits And Vegetables During Winters

With winter being the best time to increase food intake, dieticians have urged children to focus more on fruits and vegetables to supplement body nutrition, which is hardly the case during summer due to low appetite.

According to them, the increased intake of walnuts can be extremely helpful for dementia patients. Vitamin A is necessary for eyesight and carrot has plenty of it.

"Carrot also enhances blood flow to the eyes to aid in better functioning," said Nidhi Dhawan, dietician at city based Saroj Super Specialty Hospital.

"The connection between celery and bones is quite common. Celery helps people with deprived sodium in their bones, Celery helps in replenishing the sodium needs. Avocados are one of them too - they take exactly nine months to ripen and are helpful in targeting health and functioning of uterus and cervix. They help women to balance hormones, shed unwanted birth weight, and deter cervical cancers," said Dhawan.

Quoting established researches, Dhawan said that tomatoes are essential for pure heart and blood.

"Kidney beans as the name suggests is helpful in healing and maintaining kidney functioning," said Anuradha Lalwani, dietician with Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

"Fruits are also must for women and their development includes avocado, olives and all citrus fruits. Olives assist in the health and functioning of ovaries. Citrus fruits like orange and grapefruit help with the movement of the lymph in and out of the breasts and resemble the shape of mammary glands in females," said Lalwani.

The experts said that ginger is a remedy for motion sickness. The Chinese have been using it for over 2,000 years to calm the stomach and cure nausea. Sweet potatoes which are pancreatic shaped actually balance the glycemic index for the diabetics.

"Grapes improve passing of oxygen from the lungs to the blood. Seeds in the grapes contain a chemical called proanthocyanidin that reduces the severity of asthma, and is capable of reducing the risk of lung cancer and emphysema," said Priyanka Roy, a Delhi based dietician.

"Mushrooms have the capacity to improve hearing," said Roy.