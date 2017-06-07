Working Out Helps Me Escape Noise In My Head: Gigi Hadid

Supermodel Gigi Hadid says she not only thinks about her physical appearance while working out but also her mental strength as she feels it helps her in escaping the "noise in my head".

Hadid says she prepares herself for those high-stress moments with fitness.

"Working out isn't only physical for me. It's mental. It helps me escape the noise in my head. It's the only time my mind goes quiet," she said in a statement.

Headlining Reebok's women's empowerment campaign called #PerfectNever, Hadid shows how fitness can be used to develop mental toughness not just in the gym but for everyday life. In her world, fashion and fitness collide.

"You have to go to work ready to block out everything that's outside of your work environment," she said in the video.

"You have to be able to change a channel in your mind and to be able to separate your thoughts and focus on what you're doing at the moment," added Hadid.

Hadid uses fitness as a way to be become a better version of herself physically and mentally, to be more human and takes comfort in the fact that she will never be perfect.

"I hope that everyone can see that that's the point of all of this... We're not perfect," said the supermodel.

In the video, Hadid also shared an insight into the thoughts that go through her mind, just moments before she steps on to the catwalk.

"Before I walk I'm usually just trying to think of what the designer wants from me in the show," she said.

"Whether that's an energy or getting into the music or calming myself down with breathing... just focusing on what my job is for that day," she said.