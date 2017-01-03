Yasmin Karachiwala's Pilates Workout For Core Strength

Yasmin Karachiwala, the person behind sculpted physique and gorgeous chiseled body of Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Huma Qureishi is known to be the most sought-after celebrity fitness trainer in Bollywood. Having been part of the fitness industry for 22 years, Yasmin knows how to work with every body type to transform it to its fittest form.

She is the proprietor of her own personal fitness studio and is constantly bustling with the who’s who of Bombay. She is also the first BASI certified Pilates instructor in India, and established the first Pilates studio in Bombay.

If practiced with consistency, Pilates improves flexibility, builds strength and develops control and endurance in the entire body.[8] It puts emphasis on alignment, breathing, developing a strong core, and improving coordination and balance. The core, consisting of the muscles of the abdomen, low back, and hips, is often called the "powerhouse" and is thought to be the key to a person's stability

The Pilates expert takes to instagram to inspire fans and fitness enthusiasts trying to work on core strength and abdominal and oblique strength.

Mat Exercise #1: Abdominal Curl & Curl with Rotation works on abdominal and oblique strength.

Pilates Mat Exercise #2: Single Leg Lift & Leg Changes works on core control & strength.