Year Ender 2016: 5 Health Books To Take Charge of Your Own Diet and Fitness

With 2016's trend towards holistic well-being using complementary methods and a plant-based diet, some of the more popular new health book titles released throughout the year help us take charge of our own diet, health, and fitness in a more natural way. Here are this year's top health and fitness releases from Barnes & Noble's bestsellers.

"Medical Medium Life-Changing Foods: Save Yourself and the Ones You Love with the Hidden Healing Powers of Fruits & Vegetables" by Anthony William

New York Times best-selling author of "Medical Medium!," Anthony William this year released a new title, "Medical Medium Life-Changing Foods," to further understand the impact of food on health.

William details how over 50 nutrition-packed fruits, vegetables, herbs and spices can help to heal the body, boost your immune system, improve mental clarity, promote positive emotions and help ward off illness, as well as a variety of recipes to help incorporate the foods into your daily life.

"The Brain Warrior's Way Cookbook: Over 100 Recipes to Ignite Your Energy and Focus, Attack Illness and Aging, Transform Pain into Purpose" by Daniel G. Amen and Tana Amen



"Medical Medium Life-Changing Foods" by Anthony William ©Courtesy of Hay House

With a focus this year on how the food we eat can impact out health, New York Times best-selling authors Tana and Daniel Amen released "The Brain Warrior's Way," a cookbook with a variety of healthy and delicious recipes to help fight disease, depression, and obesity and heal and boost brain your brain power.

The book details which foods to stock up on, which to avoid, which cooking techniques to try, and even how to get kids involved so all the family can benefit from better brain health.

"Eat Fat, Get Thin: Why the Fat We Eat Is the Key to Sustained Weight Loss and Vibrant Health" by Mark Hyman



"Eat Fat, Get Thin" by Dr. Mark Hyman. ©Courtesy of Little, Brown and Company

Following this year's trend that fat can be friend rather than foe, bestselling author Dr. Mark Hyman released his new diet program "Eat Fat, Get Thin" to show how fat can actually aid and improve weight loss and health.

Based on the scientific research that a diet rich in high-fat foods such as eggs, nuts, oils, avocados can be good for us, Dr. Hyman offers practical advice, meal plans, recipes, and shopping lists for how to eat more healthy fats and boost wellbeing.

"The Complete Book of Essential Oils and Aromatherapy: Over 800 Natural, Nontoxic, and Fragrant Recipes to Create Health, Beauty, and Safe Home and Work Environments" by Valerie Ann Worwood



"The Complete Book of Essential Oils and Aromatherapy" by Valerie Ann Worwood. ©Courtesy of New World Library

For those who are looking for a different, natural way to boost health other than through diet, Valerie Ann Worwood offers her holistic guide to essential oil treatments in "The Complete Book of Essential Oils and Aromatherapy."

With more than 800 easy-to-follow recipes for using essential oils, Worwood gives readers in-depth information on the properties and benefits of 125 essential oils, 37 carrier oils, and more, and how they can protect health, help you deal with emotions, and boost beauty in a range of natural spa treatments.

"Run Fast. Eat Slow.: Nourishing Recipes for Athletes" by Shalane Flanagan and Elyse Kopecky



"Run Fast. Eat Slow.: Nourishing Recipes for Athletes" by Shalane Flanagan and Elyse Kopecky. ©Courtesy of Rodale Books

Marathon runner and four-time Olympian Shalane Flanagan teamed up with friend and chef Elyse Kopecky for her running-inspired, healthy cookbook "Run Fast. East Slow."

The New York Times bestseller features more than 100 recipes for wholesome healthy meals and snacks that will fuel your runs and help repair and restore tired muscles.

With a focus on nourishing rather than restriction, the recipes include all of the nutrition runners need as well as plenty of flavor, with even a few well-deserved treats included.