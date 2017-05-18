DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Manpreet Singh to Lead India in Hockey World League Semis
Manpreet Singh. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Young mid-fielder Manpreet Singh on Thursday replaced injured P.R. Sreejesh as the captain of the Indian hockey team that will leave for Germany's 3 Nations Invitational Tournament, followed by England's World League Semi-final.
The announcement was made after regular captain and goalkeeper Sreejesh was ruled out for the series and HWL due to a knee injury.
India is set to play Germany and Belgium in the 3 Nations Invitational tournament and are clubbed with Canada, Netherlands, Pakistan and Scotland for the tournament in London.
Coach Roelant Oltmans said, "The idea was to bring in a couple of changes in positions after Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. Like I had said before, there are three tours this year including Azlan Shah Cup where we would like to give opportunities to younger players."
"Though we are taking a few players who are not that experienced, we still want to do well and the aim is to finish in Top 2 at the Men's Hockey World League Semi Final and I look forward to see how the boys will perform against big teams."
The squad:
Goalkeepers: Akash Chikte, Vikas Dahiya;
Defenders: Pardeep Mor, Kothajit Singh, Surender Kumar, Rupinderpal Singh, Harmanpreet Singh;
Midfielders: Chinglensana Singh Kangujam (Vice Captain), S.K. Uthappa, Satbir Singh, Sardar Singh, Manpreet Singh (Captain), Harjeet Singh
Forwards: Ramandeep Singh, S.V. Sunil, Talwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh.
