Aarushi Murder Case - a Timeline

Aarushi Talwar found dead with her throat slit in the bedroom of her home in Noida. Domestic help Hemraj, a Nepali, suspected of murder.
Allahabad High Court will deliver on October 12 its verdict on a plea filed by Rajesh Talwar & Nupur Talwar, parents of Arushi Talwar who was found dead in her bedroom on 16 May, 2008. Plea challenges the CBI court order convicting them for the murder of their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj.
The Talwars have been in Ghazibad’s Dasna jail since 2013. News18 looks at how the events unfolded after the double murder.
Hemraj's body found on the terrace of Talwar's residence.
Police say murders done with surgical precision, insider job suspected.
Talwar's former Nepali domestic help Vishnu Sharma named as suspect.
The Delhi police joins murder probe.
Family under suspicion, probe begins on honour killing angle. The police quiz Aarushi's close friend whom she spoke to 688 times in the 45 days preceding her murder.
Rajesh Talwar arrested for the twin murders.
CBI takes over the probe in the case.
Domestic help of Rajesh Talwar, Krishna, arrested by CBI.
Lie detection test of Rajesh Talwar conducted at CFSL, Delhi.
Second lie detection test conducted on Nupur Talwar. Her first lie detection test found inconclusive.
CBI declares the case to be a "blind case". Rajesh Talwar refused bail by the special magistrate in Ghaziabad.
The Supreme Court rejects a PIL which challenged the conduct of narco-analysis test on the accused.
Rajesh Talwar freed on bail from Dasna Jail in Ghaziabad.
CBI moves court to conduct narco test on Talwar couple.
CBI submits closure report. Clean chit to servants but points fingers at parents.
Rajesh Talwar attacked in the Ghaziabad court premises.
Court takes cognisance of CBI report, charges Aarushi's parents with murder and destruction of evidence.
Couple approaches the Allahabad High Court for quashing trial court summons.
HC dismisses their plea to quash summons and orders initiation of proceedings against them.
The couple approaches the Supreme court which stays the trial against them.
The apex court dismisses Talwar's plea and allows the trial to proceed.
Trial starts before Special Judge S Lal.
Final arguments begin.
Talwar couple convicted by a special CBI court in Ghaziabad.
Rajesh & Nupur Talwar sentenced to life term by a CBI court.
Rajesh & Nupur Talwar move to Allahabad High Court against CBI court’s life term order.
Allahabad High Court denies bail to Rajesh & Nupur Talwar.
Allahabad High Court reserves its judgment on an appeal filed by the Talwar's, challenging their conviction by a CBI court in 2013.
Allahabad High Court keeps its judgement reserved in the Aarushi-Hemraj murder case.