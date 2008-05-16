Aarushi Murder Case - a Timeline

Allahabad High Court will deliver on October 12 its verdict on a plea filed by Rajesh Talwar & Nupur Talwar, parents of Arushi Talwar who was found dead in her bedroom on 16 May, 2008. Plea challenges the CBI court order convicting them for the murder of their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj. The Talwars have been in Ghazibad’s Dasna jail since 2013. News18 looks at how the events unfolded after the double murder.

