Children of Bangla, Prisoners of Partition

[I]

[II]

One might get shot at if she ventures out night - Rehmat Bibi

[III]

CG Jora, surrounded by Bangladesh on three sides with an Indian road leading to it, was fenced only a decade ago.

This place has not given us anything - Birajuddin

The government wants to relocate these dwellers to Panishala, an area 25 kms away from town which is surrounded by water bodies and forests. The flagship resettlement project is costing the government Rs 1,005 crore. “Somehow we have gotten used to living here. How will we survive when we move?” asks Shanti.Sapna says, “When we were in Bangladesh, we used to live close to the river. Every flood season, we lost children to the feisty river. Why will we want to live near a river again? …We are fine with our tin houses here. This is our home now.”It’s early in morning and Imran, a frail 14 years old, walks out of his tin house, donning a damp rugged shirt and brown trousers. He frantically searches his pocket for voter ID card. “This is first thing I check after getting up. One can forget his pant, but not the document,” he says with an animated smile.It takes about two hours to travel from Mekhligunj to Mashaldanga, another enclave settlement. Mashaldanga had been the focal point of enclave exchange in 2015. Imran and his friend agree to escort us till Chhoto Gorul Jora or CG Jora, the last Indian village on border.Cooch Behar town is dotted with enclave settlements and beyond these enclaves are a few villages, right at the border.The entry to CG Jora was an arduous task with Border Security Force (BSF) officers manning our movement. After spending hours at the BSF camp in Digaltari for permission to visit CG Jora, we were on a road both sides of which fell in Bangladesh.At first glance, CG Jora is like any other village in rural Bengal with huts that have thatched tiled roofs, banyan trees peeping from every corner and small fish ponds after every few houses. But beyond the usual flora and fauna, the barbed wire makes its presence felt.CG Jora, surrounded by Bangladesh on three sides, was fenced only a decade ago after the border fencing began in the mid-1980s. On the way to the village head’s house, a group of men sitting at the corridor of the only primary school rue about how the village has got eerily accustomed to the BSF rules.“Most of us work as contractual labourers in Bihar and Maharashtra. It is not possible to earn anything here. Most men have left the village and it’s only women, children and elderly who been left behind,” says Rahat Hussain, who works in Gaya and is at home to meet his family.The entry and exit to the village are manned by the BSF and what irks the villagers the most is the strict control over timings and food supplies. Rehmat Bibi, an octogenarian sits nonchalantly at the verandah of her mud house which overlooks a heap of meshed iron wire fencing. Married at the age of nine, she has been living at CG Jora since then.Bibi had been an expert swimmer when she was in Patgram in Bangladesh and it did help her when she came to CG Jora. “Previously there was no fencing. We could swim across to the other side or even take a boat. Fetching supplies for daily needs from Bangladesh was easier than sourcing them from Dinhata (India). But now things have changed. One might get shot at if she ventures out,” she says.Barely a few houses from Bibi’s, we see children climbing up an old dilapidated building with protruding iron rods from the bare walls. This is the secondary school of the village with two teachers and 150 students. Just next to the school is Moinudin Akram’s ration shop.Every morning Akram opens his shop along with three others in the village. But today he is a sad man. “I need to travel to Dinhata to get the supplies. Now the BSF does not allow us to purchase more than the specified limit. How long can the shop run with 5 kg sugar and 2 kg washing powder? And god forbid if we are late beyond 8 pm, then we have to spend the night outside our own village,” says Akram.BSF officials, however, say that such checks are necessary so that the essentials are not transported to Bangladesh.At Pradhan’s house we see a group of women waiting for the local physician, who doubles up as someone who can help people with government documents and approvals from the BSF. Birajuddin (name changed) looks quite unlike others from the village. Dressed in a t-shirt and jeans, the physician says the villagers are being deprived of a normal life.“Whenever someone is sick, they have to travel to Nazirhat which is 8 km away. Village gates are not opened after the official timings, sometimes even during medical emergency,” says Birajuddin.He points towards a barbed wire fence which cuts the village in two parts. Ironically, the territory on the other side is also in India but as per rules fencing is done 150 yards away from the international border. This means 80 Indian families stay on the other side of the fence.Several children, men and women often stick their heads out of the barbed fence to speak to their friends and relatives on this side. Razia Begum, who lives on the other side of the fence, usually comes on this side at permitted hours to work in her agricultural land.“Many of us have agricultural lands on the other side, but such restricted entry does not allow us to take care of our crops. Often the cattle destroy it and we are only mute spectators. Although we are Indians, every time we cross this fencing, we are made to produce identity cards and it is hell if there is an emergency at night,” says Razia.But for the BSF such restrictions are mandatory. When asked, BSF Commanding Officer Harish Kalja says often the jawans have to fight armed cattle smugglers at night. “As we cannot use weapons, we only have non-lethal means to fight them. But they attack us in huge numbers with anything from axe to knives. We can’t look the other way even for a minute,” says Kalja.Smuggling or not, the villagers feel helpless. “We hardly feel a part of India. If given a chance; we will happily relocate somewhere else. This place has not given us anything,” laments Birajuddin.