Deserted By A Line In The Sand

The Thar Link Express, the lesser known of two trains that link India and Pakistan, is a caravan of stories that spill across the border. This British era rail link was shut after the 1965 India-Pakistan war, but was revived in 2006 and serves as an alternative to the Samjhauta Express.

The journey from Jodhpur to Munabao takes over six hours by road. The topography changes rapidly along the route. Vegetation grows sparse and eventually vanishes. For miles, one sees nothing but sand. The famed virgin sand dunes of Barmer take over. If one was to step out of the car onto an empty stretch of the highway, he would hear nothing but silence. There is no one to be seen for several kilometres at end. Not a single shot has been fired on the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan since 1971. But this was not always the case.In 1965, India and Pakistan fought their first major war and some of the older residents remember fearing for their lives. "I was a five-year-old living in Pakistan at the time. I remember hiding when we heard the sound of guns or that of fighter jets flying overhead. We knew we would never be safe in Pakistan, so we made our way to India," says Bhootra.During the war, Pakistan Air Force bombed the Munabao-Khokkhrapar rail link. After this, the rail link was disrupted and remained shut for 41 years. But for those who had family ties across the border, not travelling to the other side was not an option. Imdad Khan, a resident of Padmana village, which is hardly a kilometer from the border, says, "My aunt lives in Pakistan. My father has always been close to her. So he had to go see his sister. Back when the Thar Link Express was not functioning, people from this region had to travel to Amritsar, cross over to Lahore and then make the long journey into Sindh."Munabao and Khokhrapar are just 10-kilometre away from each other. But before the train began, a round trip would mean people would have to travel a staggering 4,000 kms. All this for a distance that could easily be covered on foot.In February 2006, the train once again made its journey from Jodhpur to Munabao. An old British-era rail link was revived and the Sind Mail was rechristened the Thar Link Express in India and Thar Express in Pakistan. It leaves from Jodhpur at 1 am every Saturday and chugs into Munabao at 7 am. At Munabao, the passengers are asked to de-board. After hours of immigration formalities, the train moves from Munabao and covers the remaining 500 meters of Indian Territory before entering Pakistan.When the Sind Mail ran before 1965, Pakistani custom officials used to conduct formalities at Khokhrapar station. In 2006, ahead of the grand reopening of the rail link, Pakistan constructed the brand new Zero Point Railway Station, which is just 50 meters from the pillars demarcating the International Boundary. For six months, the Thar Link Express crosses over to Zero Point Railway Station, where passengers alight and board the Thar Express, run by Pakistan Railways. For the other half of the year, it is the Pakistani train that crosses from Zero Point to Munabao. Passengers are only allowed to board at Jodhpur. Pakistani citizens who travel to India, are not allowed west of National Highway 68.But the last station on the Indian side of the border doesn't come without its glitches. There are no functional mobile networks here. When News18 asked immigration officer Kailash Meghwal whether the landline phones at the railway station worked, he confessed that they did not. In the event of an emergency, another official says, those at Munabao railway station would have no means of contacting the outside world for help.Akali village is nestled between two sand dunes, just 500 meters from Pakistan border. The first Pakistani village on that side, Sajan Jo Par, is visible from atop the dunes. Locals in Akali worship a deity called Jata Mata. There is a small temple in the village here but the main temple now lies in Pakistan. A village elder looks on sadly towards the border and says, "I have always wanted to visit the temple on the other side. But it would cost money to travel to Delhi for a visa and Jodhpur to board the train."But for others, it gives them hope that travelling to that 'foreign' land is now within their reach. "I have never been there (Pakistan). But my father has. I will apply for a visa this year and travel to Pakistan. I will take this train. Is baar apni bua se zaroor miloonga (This time, I will surely meet my aunt)," says Imdad Khan.