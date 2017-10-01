India's gun laws may be among the strictest in the world, but does that deter us from owning them?

With 273 mass shootings in 275 days this year, it's difficult to believe that the Las Vegas mass shooting -the deadliest in recent years - will be the last. And despite a string of such cases, the unrestricted access to guns continues.

Stephen Paddock, the Las Vegas shooter, was found to have acquired 47 guns, including rifles and semi-autos. He lived in a state (Nevada) where buyers don't need permits to buy assault weapons.

The picture is different in India, which has one of the strictest gun laws in the world. Here, acquiring firearms is a privilege and not a constitutional right (like in the US). In fact, Arms Rules, 2016, makes licences necessary, even for air guns. The process of procuring licences though, is difficult and often takes months. They are granted only after a thorough assessment, including background checks.

The Sydney University database on guns puts the rate of private gun ownership per 100 Indians at 3.4. That's a paltry number compared with 101 guns per 100 Americans - that's more guns than people!

India might not be trigger happy but it has its own misfiring when it comes to gun ownership. One, strict gun laws restrict access to licenced weapons but unlicenced firearms form about 85% of the civilian-owned stockpile. Second, India too has its 'gun hubs' - areas with a higher gun ownership and fatalities.