Home
Home Kashmir Punjab Bengal Rajasthan

India's Frontier Villages

Four multimedia journalists travel to the edges of India — border villages in Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal — to bring stories of struggle, sacrifice & survival.

Watch. Read. Listen. Engage!

News18 | AUG 14, 2017

A timelapse of Kashmir, Punjab, Bengal and Rajasthan.
As India turns 70, News18 reporters travel to four border states to get you stories from the Frontier Villages. From the golden sands of the Thar Desert to the snowcapped peaks of Kashmir to the lush paddy fields of Punjab and West Bengal — this is our ode to the mosaic that is India.

Instead of sitting in Delhi or Mumbai and writing about the idea of India, these reporters travel to the last villages in Indian territory to ask people, who survive against all odds, what it means to be an Indian.

Get a feel of being on the border through stimulating multimedia stories, including documentaries, 360 degree videos, photo essays, podcasts and, of course, text stories.

In the series

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.

CNN name, logo and all associated elements ® and © 2017 Cable News Network LP, LLLP. A Time Warner Company. All rights reserved. CNN and the CNN logo are registered marks of Cable News Network, LP LLLP, displayed with permission. Use of the CNN name and/or logo on or as part of News18.com does not derogate from the intellectual property rights of Cable News Network in respect of them. © Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.