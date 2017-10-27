Brigadier Rajinder Singh: India’s Unsung War Hero

Meanwhile a mutiny was reported from 4th J&K Battalion, whose Muslim soldiers had turned against their Dogra brethren, even killing their commanding officer Lt Colonel Narayan Singh ignoring concerns expressed about his own safety.
Brigadier Rajinder Singh was given the order by my father and he just saluted and walked away.
Dr Karan Singh
After taking control of Muzaffarabad, the road to Srinagar was open to the Pak led offensive and there seemed to be no challenge to them. The Pakistani marauders committed loot, rape, murder and arson in a bid to ‘purge’ the land, having full faith that the dominant Muslim community would rally to their cause.