Brigadier Rajinder Singh: India’s Unsung War Hero

Seventy years ago, on this day, an Indian army commander held a closed-door meeting with the then ruler of Jammu and Kashmir.



Pakistan had pushed into Kashmir thousands of militiamen who, guided by Pakistani soldiers, were wrecking havoc in the valley. It was in this context that this emergency meet was being held.



Brigadier Rajinder Singh saluted Maharaja Hari Singh and walked out of the room. “Save the state till the last man and the last bullet” is what Brigadier Singh was famously told by the king. Many may have heard or read this quote somewhere, now let us tell you the story behind this quote.



