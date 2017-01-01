The Making of A ‘Diaper Militant’

The increasing participation of children in militancy is the most harrowing sub-plot of the unfolding crises in Kashmir.

Despite several international conventions that prohibit recruitment of children in armed conflict, militant outfits are accepting child recruits and pushing them to the firing lines. Faizan Bhatt was 15 years and 3 months old when he was shot dead by security forces in May this year, a couple of months after he joined Hizbul Mujahideen. He reportedly died without firing a single bullet.

While police won’t officially admit it, there are at least 10 other child militants who’re hiding somewhere in South Kashmir right now.

“You thought things have gone bad? Now we have got to deal with a 14 year-old diaper militant. Should we scold him or shoot his brains out?” It was a conversation between two constables at a senior policeman’s office, which led us to him. We eventually traced his family and friends and spent time with them.

The life of this ‘diaper militant’ mirrored that of Bhat in many ways. Both were very good students, both were looking forward to promising academic lives, and both loved cricket.

This boy was 14 years old when he left his family. Sometime last month he turned 15. Since he’s a minor, we’ve changed names and details that could divulge his identity, and those of his family or friends. We call him Faheem. This story is based on conversations with his family and friends, most of who keep a track of encounters to find if it is Faheem who’s been holed in a house that the army is waiting to blow up. Since the day he left, this has been their one mission in life - to reach him before the security forces do.