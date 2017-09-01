“Imagine what children in Kashmir are going through day after day. Seeing dead bodies, hearing gunfire and explosions. And imagine how drastically it is affecting their young minds,” Dr Arshad Hussain, a noted psychiatrist in the valley told us.

He said the trauma faced by the kids in Kashmir was more severe than anything he’d seen in the last two decades of his practice.

To understand what it is like for a child to grow up in such turbulent times, we take a look at the work of three photojournalists from Kashmir. In their own ways they perceive the vulnerabilities, the anger, anxiety, mischievousness, fear and single-mindedness of the valley’s children.