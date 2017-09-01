He’s 1 among 75, 1 among 3,000, 1 among 10,000, depending on the lens. He can be found anywhere, be it a motley crew from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, or a school in Delhi’s Vikas Marg, or the entire C-Block of Janakpuri further west.

Aura, did you say? Not quite. There he sits among the quietest, the mellowest, and the most composed troupe members.

He talks Ram, he walks Ram. Feel the weight of his words as he walks nimbly but with an assuredness. Patience, deference, reverence, geniality, obedience and respect for elders are all welcome traits in today’s climate. And by god, does he fit the bill.

Some of them renounce and go spiritual early. They say a regimented ‘no onion, no garlic’ and ‘only roti’ menu will only help them better grasp the character. The wilful hardship even extends to sleeping on the floor instead of the bed.