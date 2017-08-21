33 Words That Defined The Triple Talaq Hearings

On the eve of the historic verdict, News18 digs deep into the six-day hearing of the Constitutional Bench and distills 33 words that defined the case.

Debayan Roy | AUG 21, 2017

Chief Justice of India’s courtroom has witnessed many historic hearings, from the 1973 Keshav Nand Bharti Case to the 1984 Shah Bano Case. Between May 11 and May 19 this year, the five-judge Constitutional bench led by CJI JS Khehar heard one such case which will go down in the history of judiciary as the hearing that determined not only the course of gender justice but also the extent to which the courts can intervene in personal laws.

From top lawyers like Ram Jethmalani, Kapil Sibal, Arif Mohammad Khan, Indira Jaising and Amit Singh Chadha to amicus curiae Salman Khurshid, the arguments thus presented could make for several books on legal proceedings. But a few words kept recurring in the hallowed chamber from both sides — the petitioners and the respondents — underlining the crux of the hearing. News18’s Debayan Roy brings you 33 such words in this immersive to give you a glimpse of the iconic hearing that was.