33 Words That Defined The Triple Talaq Hearings

Talaq E Biddat Click here It is the instant form of divorce. The court through the seven days of hearing discussed this practice of divorce in detail to realise that the term was coined by Caliph Umar and the CJI on the fourth day had held the Quran and said that this practice of instant talaq did not find mention in the Quran. Kapil Sibal had read out hadeeth from different schools of law to prove that the practice was Islamic. By the last day, the Muslim personal law board had agreed that the practice was undesirable and sinful. Justice Joseph later asked, “Can something which is sinful in the eyes of God, be lawful in the eyes of man?” Justice Nariman on hearing submissions on whether Talaq-e-Biddat is an innovation or not, he remarked that it's a "superfast mode of Talaq-e-Hasan", and what about a man “who gives talaq after a couple of drinks at night?"

Talaq E Hasan & Ehsan Click here These two forms of divorce mandates a compulsory period of gaps between the three utterances of divorce coupled with efforts of arbitration and mediation. On Day 5 of the hearing, CJI Khehar said that he was reading the Quran and observed that this form of divorce finds mention in the holy book. This was in reply to Senior Advocate VV Giri’s submission who later agreed to the CJI. The interpretation of Hasan or Ehsan was justified by using Hadeeth by both Shayara Bano’s lawyer and Kapil Sibal. However, Sibal dismissed the claim of the petitioners stating that these two forms have often been cited by the Ahle Hadees School of Islamic law which forms a very miniscule portion of the Muslim population.

Islamic Click here On the first day of hearing, as the CJI and other four judges took seat, it was made clear that the court would entertain the petitioner’s plea only if Triple Talaq did not form part of essential “Islamic” law. All the judges throughout the hearing sought to know what exactly defined “Islamic”. Justice UU Lalit and Justice Kurian Joseph had raised the point on whether its only Quran that defined ‘Islamic’ or one needed to look at hadeeth (practice of the prophet too). The court also encountered a complicated tiff between what gained more prominence, the Quran or the Hadeeth and other literature. The court was often stumbled on whether all of this formed sources of Islamic law and how to give them an equal footing.

Divorce Click here The entire case was based on the pedestal of this word. Indira Jaisingh while arguing for the petitioners had categorically stated that in this while men had the option of extra-judicial divorce; women had to resort to only a judicial form of divorce (Khula). Justice Joseph had once asked, "Suppose we abolish triple talaq, then how will Muslim men seek divorce? What is the fall back option?" Jaisingh had also said that divorce altered the status of women in the society and it was important that the court took into consideration this point. Kapil Sibal during the hearing stated that amongst all forms of divorce among Muslim men, triple talaq only formed 0.37%.

Legislation Click here The topic of legislation primarily arose when the then Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi stated that if the judiciary struck down all forms of talaq as against law then the centre will bring a legislation which would deal with Muslim divorces just like there exist an act for the majority community. Secondly, the court had to also ponder whether the practice of instant talaq found mention under the ambit of the Shariat Application Act, 1937 and thereby was defined by a legislation already. The justices often tried to understand if this practice of divorce gained legal sanction as being a part of the personal law under the 1937 act.

Men Click here Firstly, the then AG Rohatgi had termed men as the bread earners of the family whereas women were termed as the suppressed while he defined the parameters of a Muslim family structure and thus termed them haves and have-nots. Secondly, Indira Jaisingh had referred to men as the class who could divorce by pronouncing in an “extra-judicial way” by pronouncing talaq thrice, whereas the women had to resort to a judicial forum. While the hearing of the case was on, Justice Kurian Joseph had asked that in case the court struck down triple talaq then how men would divorce in Islam.

Women Click here This landmark hearing attempted to define what a women or particularly a Muslim woman was at several junctures. The then AG Mukul Rohatgi stated that women were a ‘minority within a minority’ among Muslims. He further called them suppresses who were deprived for the last 1400 years. On the other hand, when Kapil Sibal stated that Muslim women had accepted the practice of instant divorce, a loud chorus from the women had shouted him down. However, AIMPLB on the last day decided to make triple talaq optional by way of a clause in the marriage contract and promised that there would be no discrimination against women.

Islam Click here Since the beginning of the hearing, CJI Khehar had made it clear that question on the validity of instant talaq would only be judged if it’s not an essential part of Islam. AIMPLB’s counsel, Kapil Sibal made it very clear that the courts should not delve to interpret Quran or Hadeeth, as doing so would be embarking upon a slippery slope. Sibal had said that only Quran was not Islam and it contained Hadeeths, Ijma and other sources too. However, Arif Mohd Khan had argued that Triple Talaq violated every good thing Islam prescribes. The court also looked at the origin of Islam and how the prophets along with his companions were the torchbearer of the religion.

Fundamental Click here This word arose in two contexts, one was in relation to the fundamental rights guaranteed to an individual and how it stood violated by the utterance of Triple Talaq and the next was whether the practice was itself fundamental to the religion. Now, the then AG Rohatgi made it clear that triple talaq completely violated the fundamental rights of Muslim women under Article 14, and Article 21. On the other hand, the CJI had said that the need was to see whether triple talaq was fundamental to Islam or not, and if it is, then courts would not interfere with it.

Jurisdiction Click here Kapil Sibal arguing for the Muslim personal law board couple of time stumbled upon the fact that CJI Khehar and his brother judges were referring to books from different schools of Islam to understand the interpretation of Triple Talaq. He then urged the court that it had no business dealing with Quran or Hadeeth and should outright dismiss this case. But Indira Jaisingh persuaded the bench stating that it had complete jurisdiction to hear the case and the court cannot take a “hands-off” approach in this case and that it must “enter into complexities” and lay down a verdict in this case.

Nikah Click here Muslim divorce could not have been discussed without the mention of Islamic marriage. The judges on the first day understood how the marriage takes place along with witnesses and whether the consent of the woman was explicitly required or not. Salman Khurshid, the amicus curiae in the case, explained what nikah is and how both bride and groom can define the terms of the marriage since it was essentially a civil contract and had nothing to do with the divine law. All the five judges explicitly sought to understand if the practice of instant talaq can be done away with as a term of the marriage. CJI Khehar on the fifth day had asked Kapil Sibal that whether a woman can exclude instant talaq by inserting a clause in Nikahnama? To this the Muslim personal law board on the last day said they were going to insert it and prepare a model nikahnama.

Dissolution of Muslim Marriage Act, 1939 Click here This act was discussed because this was the only legislation which gave Muslim women certain rights to divorce their husbands on the basis of grounds like mental illness, desertion, etc. Amit Singh Chadha, who argued for Shayara Bano stated that though for men instant talaq was valid, for woman she had to resort to legal recourse under this act. This was in addition to the fact that triple talaq as a concept was valid for women too and hence they were divorced. Indira Jaisingh had also argued that instant talaq needs to be struck down because in that case there was no judicial oversight for the man.

Khula Click here This is the way of divorce which is reserved only for women. The court delved on to check if Khula would itself serve the purpose of protecting the rights of Muslim women or was it often not resorted to? The lawyer for Muslim Women Personal Law Board stated that Khula was only on paper and Muslim women never resorted to it due to the pressure from society. Indira Jaisingh, and Amit Singh Chaddha apprised the court that Khula was possible only the man gave permission to the women to use it, hence making it a delegated form of divorce. However, Salman Khurshid submitted that Khula can be invoked by the women independently as soon as the woman approached a Qazi and gave valid reasons for the same. Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, on the other hand stated that all forms of talaq must be struck down.

Essential practice Click here Right from day one, the CJI and other four judges tried to understand if at all Triple talaq formed an essential practice of Islam. Senior advocates representing wither of the two sides quoted the Quran, Hadeeth, foreign legislations to prove that instant talaq was not an essential practice. The most discussed part to judge whether it was an essential practice or not was the fact that triple talaq was outlawed in Islamic nations like Pakistan, Turkey, etc. CJI, however in a strong statement had observed that, Triple Talaq will not attract the provision of Article 25 of Constitution as Article 25 only encompassed that what is essential to a religion. Rohatgi later said that when AIMPLB has itself agreed that it was a sinful practice, then could it be essential to Islam.

Hadeeth Click here As the apex court tried to understand how much of an importance needs to be accorded to Quran or Hadeeth (prophetic sayings), it ended up reading hadeeth from several schools of Islam. Arif Mohammad Khan while referring to books on Hadeeth (Bukhari Sharif) submitted that triple talaq was alien to Islam. But when Sibal started arguing, he dismissed those cited by the petitioners stating that those Hadeeths originated from the Ahle Hadeeth school of Islam which was a minority sect. Several scholars of Islamic law was cited by both the parties to oint out hadeeths favouring their case. At one point, the judges informed the lawyers that they wanted hadeeth only from the immediate companion of the prophet and not from their descendants on account of authenticity.

Quran Click here The holy book of Islam was the centre point of all discussions in the courtroom throughout the marathon hearing. The discussion was triggered when Arif Mohd Khan read out the chapter on Talaq mentioned in the Quran and pointed out the requirement of mandatory gap of nine months between utterances and the requirement of arbitration along with other steps before a man can divorce his wife. This led the bench to wonder that if something has been explicitly mentioned in the holy book then what the need to go into hadeeth was. However, when VV Giri started that Quran gave legal sanction to triple talaq too, CJI help up the Quran and said he was reading it himself and there was no mention of instant talaq whatsoever.

Shariat Click here Shariat or Islamic law was discussed in detail to check if it contravenes the Indian constitution. First deliberation was on what exactly is Shariat and if instant talaq forms a part of it. At one point, Justice Nariman questioned as to "what was Shariat and whether it was personal law or not?" He also said that "let's be very clear on what is being attacked here. It's whether triple talaq forms a part of Islam or not." Muslim Women Personal Law board had also put forth aggressive arguments on how instant talaq was not a part of Shariat at all. From the arguments and observations it was felt that court was trying to decipher whether Shariat was personal law and thereby protected under the Shariat Application Act.

Personal Law Click here Pertinent points on personal laws was discussed where Indira Jaisingh forst contended that there was a need to define what personal law is since its nowhere defined in constitution and finds a mention only in Entry 5 list III. She even argued that personal laws were there to control human behaviour. She urged the court to define it and not refrain from doing so like SC did in previous occasions. She questioned whether the Constitution stops where family law begins? She stated that personal law was not based on religion. However AG Rohatgi said personal law is law and will have to be tested under Article 13, 14 and 15. On the other hand, Raju Ramachandran stated that when there is both civil law and personal law governing marriage and if an individual chooses to copiously marry under personal law, then it cannot complain later of its evils.

Innovation Click here The point that the practice of instant talaq was an innovation at a later date was brought forth by Arif Mohd Khan during the course of his passionate arguments. He submitted that long after the prophet, during the time of Caliph Umar, this practice of instant divorce gained recognition with regard to situation prevalent at that point of time. The court had wondered whether such an innovation could be considered a valid part of the religion or a deviation from the teachings of the religion. Later, the AIMPLB members stated that this was an undesirable practice.

Hanafi Click here Arif Mohd Khan had argued that Triple Talaq was never validated by Imam Abu Hanifa, the founder of the Hanafi school. Khan stated that Abu Hanifa had only four pages written to his credit in his lifetime and rest was just hearsay. Various schools of Islam were discussed and it was at this point that the CJI sought to know even though Sunni was a majority Islamic school in India, which sect was the largest among the Sunnis. Data was later submitted to prove that Hanafi was the largest sect followed by Hanbali, Maliki and Shafi. The court through the chief justice later observed that the practice of triple talaq was fairly common among the Hanafi school followers. There were also discussions on how Pakistan too had large number of Hanafi followers but still had done away with the system of triple talaq.

AIMPLB Click here All India Muslim Personal Law Board had appeared to save triple talaq from judicial scrutiny and stated that any reform will have to come from within the community and plus courts had no role to play in this. However, Shayara Bano’s counsel initially stated that AIMPLB had no locus standi to represent all the Muslims of the country because they were on lines of an NGO and cannot be allowed to be a party to the case. Secondly, AIMPLB stated that instant talaq was a part of Islamic faith and courts had no right to determine what one should have faith in. All the five judges at one point also had sought to know whether all schools of Islam, whether it be Sunni or Shia, gets recognition under AIMPLB or not. The court was told that among its members, they had people from every sect of the Islamic society.

Constitution Click here Perhaps the only reason why the case was being debated was this word. The then AG, Rohatgi argued that there was a need for a secular constitution like ours to rise above religious texts and only then rights could be protected. Thereafter, Jaisingh argued that the need was to define personal laws as the constitution remained silent on it. Constitution was also raked up by the AIMPLB counsel time and again to cite Article 25 which guarantees freedom to practice and propagate religion. Justice Nariman and Justice Khehar sought to know whether personal laws are laws under Article 13 or not and stated that if not, the case for the violation of Article 14, 19 and 21, vehemently fails.

Article 25 Click here At first the court was not inclined to venture into Article 25 dealing with Freedom to practice and propagate religion to determine the validity of a mode of divorce by stating that it was a broad area, but to this Indira Jaisingh retorted saying that it was time SC exorcised this ghost and stop avoiding the issue. The CJI had also said that applicability of Article 25 of the Constitution is restricted to matters which are essential to religion. Amit Singh Chadha making a case for Shayara Bano said that Article 25 will uphold only what Islam upheld and hence instant talaq was itself abhorrent in Islam, it in no way attracted the protection of Article 25. Jaisingh too while arguing on Article 25 said that this right can be used to cancel Article 14 and 15.

Article 13, 14, 15 and 21 Click here Article 13(2) (which states that any state law contravening fundamental rights is void), Article 14 (Right to Equality), Article 15 (No discrimination on the basis of caste, religion, sex, etc) and Article 21 (Right to Life), was discussed at every stage of the hearing to determine whether triple talaq was constitutionally valid or not. Jethmalani who made a special appearance for a Muslim lady argued that since this right to unilaterally divorce was available only to husband, it breached Article 14 and also fell weak on Article 15 and 21. Focus of Rohatgi was to ensure court see personal law as law under Article 13 & hold it violative of fundamental rights like Article 14, 15 & 21. Jaisingh stated Article 14 did not only deal with arbitrariness but also discrimination. However, Justice Nariman warned counsels against Article 14.

Religion Click here The most interesting discussion on religion happened when the then AG Rohatgi was arguing before the bench. Rohatgi stated that courts should not be a place to discuss religion at all. He stated that courts should not bother about religious texts and only stick with constitution like it was done during abolishing of Sati. However, the perplexed CJI questioned that at this rate there would no religious customs or practice and to this Rohatgi replied in affirmative and CJI Khehar said that it was not possible. However when the same thing occurred with Amit Singh Chadha when Justice Nariman asked him whether instant talaq was not a part of the religion at all? To this Chadha replied in the affirmative. Kapil Sibal, who was making a case for AIMPLB stated that instant talaq was a part of religion since the last 1400 years and hence could not declared invalid.

Sinful Click here The word that could have far reaching effects on the upcoming verdict was discussed first when Salman Khurshid made his amicus curiae submissions. While Khurshid said instant talaq was valid certainly practiced, but was not desirable. To this Justice Kurian Joseph had asked that whether something that sinful in the eyes of God can be lawful in the eyes of a man? To this Khurshid left the answer to court. Later when AIMPLB argued, even they submitted that this was a sinful practice and thus they would include a clause in the Nikahnama to exclude this form of talaq. This turn of events actually led the court to think whether at all this practice was an integral part of Islam or not. In fact throughout the hearing, Justice Joseph kept stating that the practice was sinful to gain response from counsels on the same, and it was mostly in affirmative.

Qazi Click here The first discussion around the role of Qazis happened when the counsel for the Muslim women Personal law board argued that the triple talaq had become a regular practice due to the interpretation of the Qazis or religious clerks which was far away from the basic tenets of Islam. She called this Shariah courts a tool to suppress the women in the society. However, it was the bench led by the CJI who asked Kapil Sibal on whether instant talaq can be done away with in a Nikahnama, but there were doubts raised on how would this be binding on the Qazis to conduct marriages at the ground level.

Revocable and Irrevocable Click here These two words were often mentioned when the mode of Islamic divorce was discussed. Salman Khurshid during his amicus curiae submissions urged the court that triple talaq in one sitting has to be considered as one revocable talaq rather than the present conception of it being irrevocable. Various prominent High court judgments were cited to prove that three talaqs together were considered as one revocable talaq. Arif Mohd Khan who explained the procedure of divorce according to the Quran stated that each talaq pronounced with a gap of three months each were revocable forms which allowed the spouses to make amends at any juncture. Here even Talaq-e-Bain (irrevocable) and Talaq-e-Raj (revocable) were discussed to corroborate the point of how Islamic jurisprudence has seen a tectonic shift between these two forms of divorce.

Customs Click here There was a tussle in the court during the course of hearing to determine whether the practice of triple talaq was a mere custom or an essential practice. The point which set the battle ground for this debate was Justice Joseph’s comment that how can a theologically sinful act be an essential practice? Lawyers for the petitioners argued that this custom of instant talaq was biased and unjust and did not refer to it as a practice. However AIMPLB held that apart from being a custom or not, this practice was like a matter of faith just like the birth place of Ram was to Hindus. However, Kapil Sibal argued that until a uniform civil code by the way of Article 44 is ushered in both customs and practice of different religions needs to be protected. It was suggested that customs in matriarchal societies of Kerala and Himachal Pradesh continued to exist even though Hindu Marriage Act existed.

Hindu Click here Discussion on Hindu practices like Sati, child marriage and dowry too found mention during the course of arguments. The then AG, Mukul Rohatgi, submitted that if India could do away with these practices which were against the spirit of the Constitution, then why as a secular nation we must stick to the practice of Triple Talaq? To this CJI observed that none of the above mentioned practices were struck down by the judiciary but were done away with by means of a legislation passed by the parliament. To this, Rohatgi had stated that the present government will not hesitate in bringing a law on Muslim divorces if the court deems fit. Jaisingh too argued that when under Hindu law, both men and women have the right to approach the court to seek divorce, then why in Islam do only the women have to fight for it in courts while the men have it easy.

Codified Click here The important discussion during the hearing was whether Muslim personal law was codified or not and if it is whether it needs to be tested on the basis of the fundamental rights. The then AG stated that with the enactment of the Shariat Application Act, 1937, Muslim personal laws were codified and were no longer religious practices and hence subject to state recognition under Article 13 and hence the much cited Narasu Appa Mali case which provided immunity to uncodified personal laws from fundamental rights would not apply to the case. Sibal argued that despite codified laws being present, customs and practices always exist as they are a matter of faith and something that cannot be tinkered with. It was also argued that religious practice under Article 25 and 26 can only be curtailed by law and hence cannot be struck down by judiciary.

Patriarchy Click here Though this word dominated most of the arguments of the petitioners, whether it be Shayara Bano or Bhartiya Muslim Mahila Andolan, stating that this practice of instant talaq was a cruel form of patriarchy and it in itself violates the basic principle of our constitution which rests on equality and justice. However, interestingly, Kapil Sibal stated that the core underlying issue before the court was that of patriarchy which pervades every religion and not just Islam for the sake of triple talaq and there was no immediate need to target this particular practice.