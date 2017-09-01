The frosty winds have transcended the fabled world of Westeros. While Jaime Lannister has left his sister’s side for good — what with all the spite and stealthy planning to defeat the Northern forces as opposed to allying with them — winter has made its way South. But closer home, Rashi Goil is too occupied to chill.

Somewhere in Noida, the fourth-generation overseer and partner at RS Windlass, stands next to Jon Snow (aka Aegon Targaryen)’s illustrious wintry kit. The oversized cape rests on the 998th Lord Commander’s ensemble that looks battle-ready to take on the White Walkers, wights and the wildlings. The prominent Valyrian steel sword Longclaw — with a white wolf at its pommel — props loyally. Next to it, beloved Ned Stark’s leather doublet stands on display.

Perfectly nuanced and intricate, these famed costumes are manufactured in the garment factory of RS Windlass and Sons. On a windy afternoon, we catch up with Goil, who takes us on a tour of the Live Action Role Play (LARP) unit that attained landslide recognition for manufacturing the official merchandise and licensed replica for the globally-acclaimed show Game of Thrones (GoT) — besides having collaborated with other major Hollywood productions and film franchises like the Harry Potter series, the Star Wars trilogy and the 300 films, to name a few.