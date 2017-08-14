Where Time Stands Divided

x The Town Uri is a picturesque town resting on the banks of river Jhelum, some 110 kilometers north of Srinagar. The town has villages all the way up to the LoC.

The graveyard in Uri, a mountain town buffeted by breathtaking greenery and the Jhelum, has more than 40 graves of “foreign militants”.

A glimpse into the lives of those whose lives revolve around the market in Uri.

I crossed the mountains and within hours I was in Pakistan. - Ghulam Muhammad

“It [gunfire] was coming from the other side,” Mehboob recalls. “I could see flashes of lights beaming from the mountain controlled by Pakistan.”The lights — which streamed with a projectile — were phosphorus bullets that burn as they travel through the air so that one can see where he is shooting. The gunfire was targeted at the Indian army installations on the LoC, meters away from where Mehboob lives. The villagers, as part of their survival drill, shrunk themselves inside their rooms, hoping that a bullet or a shell doesn’t find its way into their homes.Uri is a picturesque town resting on the banks of river Jhelum, some 110 kilometers north of Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. Unlike the calm and steady waters of the river in Srinagar, Jhelum flows furiously here, managing its way through single-storey house sized boulders and narrow ravines.The road leading to Uri is garrisoned on both sides. Almost. Along the way, for more than a fifteen-kilometer stretch, military men — stationed inside their bunkers and along the roadside — shoulder their AK-47 rifles. It’s a normal sight. One can imagine why the strict security installations, given the road directly leads to Muzaffarabad in Pak, often called Uri’s sister town.Uri’s terrain is beautiful with scattered houses dotting the mountainside with tall green paddy fields spreading across the landscape. The town with a population of approximately 60,000 also houses 480 MW NHPC power station commissioned in 1997; it’s electricity distributed in three states — Delhi, Punjab and Haryana.“If not the last town before the LoC, and the overwhelming military presence, Uri could have been a major tourist destination in Kashmir,” says Bashir Ahmad, the driver of the car we travel in.Uri has villages all the way up to the LoC, and is the only major town in Jammu and Kashmir that is roughly 4 km from the nearest point on the border. With lives here marred by cross border shelling and infiltration in 90s, the town got its first Government Degree College in 2015. In recent times the town came in news on September 18, 2016, when four heavily armed militants managed to sneak into the 12 Infantry Brigade complexes and killed 18 Army personnel. The attack took Uri back to the horrible past they want to forget, and a harsh reality as well: their proximity to the LoC.Javed Budoo, a local resident who works for the sports department in the town, remembers the time when shells used to land in Uri anytime during the day or night. It has been little less than 14 years when the constant sound of shells falling on schools, houses, shops and other building ceased. But the scars remain.For Javed, in his late fifties now, the town has always bore the brunt of the hostilities between two countries. “The border villages,” says Javed, “have gone through the worst.”From 1999 to 2003, when the hostilities between the two countries were at its peak, Uri witnessed heavy exchange of fire from both the sides. Javed, then in his thirties, used to visit the affected areas and offer help to the victims of the shelling.“Those times changed the town forever. More military installations began to crop up. Bofors tanks were set up around the town, and the psyche of the people changed forever. Now whenever we hear of cross border shelling our minds go back to the times shells rained on us,” Javed says.However, since 2003, the town has seen itself grow. More buses have started to ply through its roads now. More shops have opened up and more people are now thronging its market.Some things, however, haven’t changed. Beyond the market, a normal identification paper — passport, Aadhaar, or a voter ID — doesn’t work. What one needs is a special identity card, irrespective of the place you visit.Nazir Raja is a tall young man in his thirties with broad shoulders. I meet him inside the office of Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Uri. He has come to request for an identity card to visit his sister Ruksana who lives in one of the border villages.Nazir, who prefers to identify himself as Naz, a sobriquet taken from a character of a Pakistani soap opera, says the identity card “is not just a piece of paper.”Like other people of the town, he has to register his name, the name of the driver if he is travelling in a vehicle; its registration number, and the place of the visit.“It’s a constant reminder of how the people of the town aren’t able to move around in their own areas,” Naz says.From Uri, the nearest border villages can be reached by crossing an iron bridge that connects more than thirty five other villages to the Tehsil headquarter in Uri. The bridge is named after Nand Singh, who defended it in the 1948 war when the tribals from Pakistan invaded Kashmir. The bridge also connects Kashmir to Muzaffarabad and was once under constant watch of the troops to prevent Pakistani shells from blowing up Army convoys that used to pass through it. The times have changed but the nearby Army bunkers are an indication how much importance the bridge holds for the troops. The bridge connects to a narrow crumbling mountain road, which leads to Balkote. A village of less than 100 families has paid for its proximity to the LoC. Gulam Rasool, a 70-year-old villager, recalls the times when the sky used to rain mortar shells. “This place was once ravaged by war,” he says. Until the ceasefire of November 2003, Rasool, rarely slept in his own bed. Laid out within sight of the spectacular snow clad peaks of Pakistan’s Haji Pir, the village used to turn into a ghost town during shelling. Most nights the villagers would shelter in few bunkers tucked away on the precipitous drop to the Haji Pir stream. As we walk through the village, a faint sound of news playing out from a television catches our attention. The voice of the female news anchor is distinct in chaste Urdu.A group of men are watching a bulletin on a TV screen inside a shop. The text written in Urdu flashes across the TV screen while a reporter talks about how the weather in Peshawar will be wet today. It’s a news channel from Pakistan. Mohammad Yusuf, the shopkeeper, points at an old man sitting on a bench outside the shop. “He likes to watch news coming from the other side [Pakistan],” Yusuf says with a smile. The man he is referring is Ghulam Muhammad, his uncle. Muhammad, who is in his late eighties, has a penchant for Pakistani news and to fulfill his wish, Yusuf had to buy a huge satellite dish from a nearby village. “You see this small dish,” Yusuf points out to a Tata Sky dish mounted on the house of his balcony. “These dishes don’t beam TV channels from Pakistan. So I had to buy a bigger dish, the one that used to be used earlier, a satellite dish, so that my uncle could watch Pakistan news.” Muhammad’s liking for news channels from Pakistan isn’t new. He remains updated on what's hapening across the border. "This penchant for news from Pakistan," Muhammad says, "has continued for decades.When Muhammad was 10, he saw the Pakistani tribals run down the mountains shouldering their guns. He shudders even today at the vandals who rampaged through his village in 1948 that saw him go to the other side for years. Back then there were no fences. “I ran as fast as I could. I crossed the mountains and within hours I was in Pakistan. I stayed there for the next ten years. It was in 1958 when I came back and since then have been living here,” the octogenarian says.For years, before a fence was put on the LoC, Balkote was a mandatory night halt for all the travellers on the road to Rawalpindi or Islamabad in Pakistan. Every day horse-drawn carts filled with travellers, British and native, would turn up at the village and spend the night. Next morning they would leave for Rawalpindi and by the afternoon they would have lunch there. “Not anymore,” Muhamad says. “The lines have been drawn now.”