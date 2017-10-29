GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1 Constable Martyred, 2 Militants Killed in Bandipora District of Kashmir

Security forces cordoned off the Mir Mohalla village in Hajin area of the district on Sunday morning following intelligence inputs about the presence of militants there

Updated:October 29, 2017, 11:02 AM IST
Srinagar: A police constable was martyred and two militants killed when an encounter broke out between militants and security forces in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Sunday, the police said.

Security forces cordoned off the Mir Mohalla village in Hajin area of the district in the morning following intelligence inputs about presence of militants there, a police official said.

When the forces were conducting searches, the militants opened fire on them, triggering a gun battle, the official said.

Jammu and Kashmir Police constable Zahir Abbas was killed in the gunbattle, the police official said.

The encounter was still going on when reports last came in, the official said, adding further details were awaited.
