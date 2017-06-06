1 Dead, 10 Injured Following Clashes in Kashmir's Shopian

Srinagar: One person was killed and 10 others injured in a clash between stone-pelting protesters and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday.

the clash reportedly broke out during a cordon-and-search operation by security forces.

The security forces launched the cordon-and-search operation in Ganowpora area of Shopian following information about presence of militants there, a police official told PTI.

However, the local residents pelted stones at the security forces who fired tear smoke shells to chase them away, the official said.

Some time later, the stone-pelting intensified and the security forces had to open fire to disperse them, the official said.

In the clash, a student identified as Adil Farooq died and 10 other civilians were injured, the official said.

(With PTI inputs)