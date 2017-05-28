1 Dead as Pakistan Army fires at Civilian Porters in Keran Sector of Kashmir

New Delhi: A day after Pakistan foreign affairs adviser Sartaj Aziz condemned the killing of Burhan Wani's successor Sabzar Ahmad Bhat, Pakistan Army, on Sunday, fired at unarmed Indian civilian porters working in Keran sector in the Valley.

At the time of filing of this report, one porter was reported to have been killed and another injured.

ALSO READ | Pakistan Calls Sabzar Bhat Killing 'Extra-judicial', Urges UN to Intervene

In a separate incident, one militant was killed after the Indian Army foiled another infiltration attempt by Pakistan forces in Poonch area along the LoC.

Aziz, on Saturday, accused India of carrying out "extra-judicial killings", adding that "India had killed 12 Kashmiri youth in Kashmir since yesterday (Friday) in Pulwama and Baramulla. Three of them were martyred extra-judicially as has been done on numerous occasions in the recent past". Aziz urged the international community, including the United Nations and human rights organisations, to step in and ask India to immediately stop the "ruthless killing of defenceless Kashmiri. Sabzar, 28, was killed, along with his two accomplices, in a four-hour-long gunfight in a village in Tral town of Pulwama district. He was named as the successor of Burhan Wani -- killed last year on July 8.

ALSO READ | Forces Foil Another Infiltration Bid at LoC, 6 Terrorists Killed in Rampur Sector

In another incident, six militants were killed by the Army when an infiltration bid was foiled on Saturday in Rampur sector of the Line of Control in Baramulla district.

After Bhat's encounter, Internet services were shut down in the valley as a security measure. Clashes broke out between civilians and the police in Anantnag, Budgam, Ganderbal and Pulwama. One person has been killed and around two dozen injured in the incident.