GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Curfew in Parts of Jaipur as Vehicle Check Takes Violent Turn; 1 Dead, 10 Cops Injured

Hundreds of people gathered at the Ramganj police station in Jaipur and started shouting slogans. The police tried to pacify the protesters, but failed and the mob started to pelt stones.

News18.com

Updated:September 9, 2017, 9:59 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Curfew in Parts of Jaipur as Vehicle Check Takes Violent Turn; 1 Dead, 10 Cops Injured
Picture for representative purposes.
Jaipur: At least one person was killed and 10 police personnel injured on Friday when locals in Jaipur's Ramganj area clashed with the police.

Curfew was imposed in four police station areas of Jaipur after a violent mob clashed with policemen and burnt vehicles here.

The violence erupted after a minor dispute between a policeman and a bike-borne couple. It is being alleged that a constable had allegedly assaulted the couple during a routine vehicle check.

Soon afterwards hundreds of people gathered at the Ramganj police station and started shouting slogans. The police tried to pacify the protesters, but failed and the mob started to pelt stones. Police resorted to lathicharge as the violent mob burnt vehicles.

A senior police official added that internet services have been suspended and schools in the curfew-laden areas have been
closed.

"A petty dispute between a police constable and a motorcycle-borne couple late last night (Friday) led to clashes between the locals and the police, following which the curfew was imposed around 1 am in Ramganj area, where the violence broke out," Jaipur Police Commissioner Sanjay Agarwal said.

"Curfew has been imposed till further orders in Manak Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Galta Gate and Ramganj police station areas of the city following violence in which a police station was attacked and vehicles burnt," Commissioner of Police Sanjay Agarwal told IANS.

When the situation went out of control, police opened fire on the agitators in which one person, identified as Mohammed Raees, was killed, Agarwal said.



There were also reports of stone pelting from some of the areas and police had difficult time to control the violent mob. Tear gas was used and the district administration to maintain law and order had to impose curfew in four police station areas.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Telangana CM's New Rs 300-CR Office

Watch: Telangana CM's New Rs 300-CR Office

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES