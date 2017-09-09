Curfew in Parts of Jaipur as Vehicle Check Takes Violent Turn; 1 Dead, 10 Cops Injured

#LatestVisuals from Jaipur after violent clash between locals and police yesterday, curfew has been imposed pic.twitter.com/tC7p0g4373 — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2017

At least one person was killed and 10 police personnel injured on Friday when locals in Jaipur's Ramganj area clashed with the police.Curfew was imposed in four police station areas of Jaipur after a violent mob clashed with policemen and burnt vehicles here.The violence erupted after a minor dispute between a policeman and a bike-borne couple. It is being alleged that a constable had allegedly assaulted the couple during a routine vehicle check.Soon afterwards hundreds of people gathered at the Ramganj police station and started shouting slogans. The police tried to pacify the protesters, but failed and the mob started to pelt stones. Police resorted to lathicharge as the violent mob burnt vehicles.A senior police official added that internet services have been suspended and schools in the curfew-laden areas have beenclosed."A petty dispute between a police constable and a motorcycle-borne couple late last night (Friday) led to clashes between the locals and the police, following which the curfew was imposed around 1 am in Ramganj area, where the violence broke out," Jaipur Police Commissioner Sanjay Agarwal said."Curfew has been imposed till further orders in Manak Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Galta Gate and Ramganj police station areas of the city following violence in which a police station was attacked and vehicles burnt," Commissioner of Police Sanjay Agarwal told IANS.When the situation went out of control, police opened fire on the agitators in which one person, identified as Mohammed Raees, was killed, Agarwal said.There were also reports of stone pelting from some of the areas and police had difficult time to control the violent mob. Tear gas was used and the district administration to maintain law and order had to impose curfew in four police station areas.