Bhubaneswar Bridge Collapse: 1 Killed, Several Trapped; Rescue Operations On
Several people were said to be trapped in the debris. Rescue operations were underway.
Bhubaneswar: At least one person died and four were critical after an under-construction bridge collapsed in the city’s Bomikhal area on Sunday afternoon.
More details awaited
