Bhubaneswar Bridge Collapse: 1 Killed, Several Trapped; Rescue Operations On

Several people were said to be trapped in the debris. Rescue operations were underway.

CNN-News18

Updated:September 10, 2017, 3:12 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: At least one person died and four were critical after an under-construction bridge collapsed in the city’s Bomikhal area on Sunday afternoon.

Several people were said to be trapped in the debris. Rescue operations were underway.

More details awaited

