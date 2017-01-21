10 Coaches of Ranikhet Express Derails in Jaisalmer, Many Injured

New Delhi: Several passengers injured after ten coaches of Ranikhet Express were derailed in Jaisalmer late on Friday night.

No casualties have been reported and a medical team has reached the spot to treat the injured passengers.

10 Coaches of Ranikhet Express train derailed in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan late last night. No Casualty/ injury reported so far. pic.twitter.com/JY2aLBGHy1 — ANI (@ANI_news) January 20, 2017

The exact cause of derailment is yet to be known but preliminary inquiry revealed that the mishap happened reportedly due to faulty railway track.

Ministry of Railways issued a statement, which reads, "Train No 15014 Kath Godham-Jaisalmer Express derailed with 10 coaches between Thayat Hamira-Jaisalmer at 23.16hrs (11:16PM)."

TV footage from the scene showed toppled coaches off the tracks.