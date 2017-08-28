GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
10 Minutes in Court, 10 Years in Jail: 10 Things Ram Rahim Did After Meeting His Fate

Within ten minutes, the court pronounced the verdict and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh reacted dramatically to the news of his own imprisonment.

News18.com

Updated:August 28, 2017, 5:19 PM IST
10 Minutes in Court, 10 Years in Jail: 10 Things Ram Rahim Did After Meeting His Fate
Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh refused to leave the courtroom after the judgment was read out.
New Delhi: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, leader of the religious cult Dera Sacha Sauda, was sentenced to ten years’ imprisonment a day after he was convicted of rape in a 2002 case. Within ten minutes, the court pronounced the verdict and Ram Rahim reacted dramatically to the news of his own imprisonment. Here are ten things the Dera chief did in court as the verdict was being read out.

1. Gurmeet Ram Rahim broke down in court. He started to cry as soon as he was sentenced

2. He even refused to leave the courtroom after the judgment was read out

3. He held on to his chair, howling and refusing to leave

4. Ram Rahim was described as "bawling outside the court". Security personnel warned that he would be taken to the jail forcibly if he did not cooperate

5. The Dera Chief sat on the floor outside the court and refused to get up.

6. After repeated warnings, the cops had no option but to drag him inside the court

7. He even demanded medical attention when the cops started to take him away. He asked for his blood pressure to be checked.

8. "I need urgent medical help and the state will be responsible if anything happens to me," he said.

9. After his demands, the Chief Medical Officer conducted another round of checks on the Dera chief.

10. She said there was no need for leniency on medical grounds. Ram Rahim was forcibly taken inside the prison premises.

