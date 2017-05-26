10 Points Decoding Centre's Countrywide Ban On Cattle Slaughter

New Delhi: In a surprise gazette notification, the environment ministry has banned cattle slaughter and introduced restrictions on the sale of cattle to prevent their killing.

Here are 10 points you need to know to make sense of the debate around it:



1. Rule: Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017

2. Primary Act: Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960

3. The Rule applies to the whole of India, except the State of Jammu and Kashmir

4. Cattle cannot be brought to an animal market for sale for slaughter.

5. Animal Market consists of: Marketplaces where animals are brought from other places for sale or auction. It includes animal fairs, or areas adjoining a market or a slaughterhouse

6. Cattle as defined: A bovine animal including bulls, bullocks, cows, buffalos, steers, heifers and calves and includes camels

7. All existing animal markets will have to be registered within three months with the District Animal Market Monitoring Committee by

making an application to the Committee

8. Cruel and harmful practices have been prohibited for animals including, painting of horns, ear cutting buffaloes, making animals lay on hard ground without proper bedding

9. Purchaser of cattle cannot sell animal for slaughter or sacrifice the animal for religious purposes

10. The rule mandates the appointment of Veterinary inspectors who shall screen the animals before they enter the market. The inspector shall also check whether animals are being transported in trucks which are authorised by law to carry animals.