10 Reasons to Watch 'Secret Superstar' This Diwali

Aamir Khan Productions' 'Secret Superstar' is just a day away from release. The film, essentially based on music, has been receiving rave reviews from critics and B-Town alike for its impactful story and power-packed performances.Here are a few reasons that make 'Secret Superstar' a must watch:Superstar Aamir Khan will portray a never seen before avatar of a quirky, strange blingy, flashy music composer Shakti Kumaarr. The versatile actor has definitely piqued everyone's interest with the unusual and quirky character. Aamir Khan had to give a screen test for the unconventional role as even the character is so different from all previous ones played by Aamir Khan.The young actress went on to become the youngest recipient of a national award with her debut film 'Dangal'. Zaira Wasim is a sure entertainer with her power packed performance. The actress' dedication and perseverance has already left everyone intrigued. Zaira promises a powerful performance with Secret Superstar.With a track record of 100 % success rate, Aamir Khan Productions' proves to be a launchpad for debutantes. After delivering Blockbuster films like 'Lagaan', 'Taare Zameen Par' and 'Dangal' amongst others, one of the most successful production houses in India is all set to present 'Secret Superstar'. Known for the quality of films owing to a strong plot along with brilliant performances Aamir Khan Productions' 'Secret Superstar' is surely a treat to watch.Aamir Khan introduced to the world the secret Superstar Advait Chandan. Advait Chandan's directorial debut serves to be an interesting watch as he painstakingly developed the concept over the years looking into the minute developments of the plot. 'Secret Superstar' will showcase prolonged efforts the debutante director underwent to present the film. Interestingly, it was Advait who convinced Aamir Khan to slip into the colorful character of Shakti Kumaarr.'Secret Superstar' embeds soulful songs that have been ruling the charts ever since the tracks have been released. Meghna Mishra as the basis of Insiya's voice has been garnering immense appreciation adding to the soulful delight. The first song of the film, Main Kaun Hoon is being largely hailed by the audience for Meghna's soulful voice. The makers of Secret Superstar have also been vocal at expressing that the voice of Insiya (Zaira Wasim) in the film is the crux of the story. Taking the musical journey of Insiya further are the compositions by Amit Trivedi with the music has a lasting impact on the listeners. Penned by Kausar Munir the meaningful lyrics have carved a place in everyone's hearts. The film brings together Mika Singh and Aamir Khan for the first time in the quirky song Sexy Baliye.'Secret Superstar' voices the story of a young girl named Insiya who aspires to be a singer. The teenager however faces resistance from her father, resulting in her journey to stardom anonymously. The content driven film provides wholesome entertainment along with satisfying the intellectual needs of the audience. The passion of the young girl despite her struggle has struck chords with the audience.The Aamir Khan Productions' film stars an ensemble cast of Zaira Wasim, Aamir Khan, Meher Vij, Raj Arjun and Teerth Sharma. With their power packed performances the actors elevate the mind bending plot to an all new height. The earliest screenings have garnered immense word of mouth touting the performances as exceptionally good.The year has been the year of rooted films, with numerous films based in the heartland performing well, 'Secret Superstar' is also a story close to the roots based in a small town of Baroda in Gujrat.Secret Superstar is an entertaining package backed by a powerful script, performance driven actors, good music, quirky dance moves by Dangal star Sanya Malhotra and an aspirational take away. The film hailed by film critics and the veterans of Bollywood is a complete value for money.What better than to bring in the festival of lights with a film meant for the family audience. Secret Superstar beautiful entails the bond shared by a mother and her kids in an aspirational turn of events that leave the viewer with a good feeling. The film makes for a perfect treat this Diwali!Touted as heartwarming by everyone, the film has already garnered immense appreciation and very strong word of mouth. After the special preview screenings that have been taking place, film critics and Bollywood celebs have unanimously praised the film.The winning duo of Dangal, Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim are back to recreate the magic of splendid performances backed by a good script.Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to release on 19th October 2017.