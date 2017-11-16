GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
10 Tamil Nadu Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

The fishermen from Akkarapettai in Nagaptattinam district were held on charges of poaching fish near Neduntheevu, Assistant Director of Fisheries Department, Gangadharan said.

Updated:November 16, 2017, 2:40 PM IST
Rameswaram: Ten Tamil Nadu fishermen were on Thursday arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy when they were allegedly fishing near Neduntheevu in the island nation waters, a Fisheries Department official said.

The fishermen from Akkarapettai in Nagaptattinam district were held on charges of poaching fish near Neduntheevu, Assistant Director of Fisheries Department, Gangadharan said.

They were taken to Kankesanthurai in the island nation along with their trawler, he added.

On November 14, over 1,600 Tamil Nadu fishermen were forced to return without their catch after Lankan Navy personnel allegedly snapped the fishing nets of 25 boats near Katchatheevu.

Earlier on November 7, four fishermen from Pudukottai district were arrested by the Lankan naval personnel for allegedly fishing off Neduntheevu.
