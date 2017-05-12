X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

10-year-old Crushed Under RTV Bus, Hunt on for Driver

IANS

Updated: May 12, 2017, 8:13 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
10-year-old Crushed Under RTV Bus, Hunt on for Driver
Representative image.

New Delhi: A 10-year-old boy was crushed to death on Thursday after a speeding RTV bus hit him on a busy Palam-Dabri road in west Delhi, police said.

The accident took place at around 5 p.m when the minor boy was crossing the road.

"Krishna, a student of Class V of a government school, was crossing the road when he was hit by a speeding RTV bus on Palam-Dabri road. He was a resident of Mahavir Enclave," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Surendra Kumar said.

Father of the minor deceased is a tractor driver, according to the officer.

"The driver of the bus managed to flee the spot. But hundreds of angry people gathered on the spot shattered the glasses and windowpanes of other passing buses," he added.

"We are looking for the accused driver," he said.

First Published: May 12, 2017, 8:13 AM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.