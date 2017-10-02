Two, Including 10-year-old, Killed as Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in Poonch
The minor, who was killed in firing by Pakistani troops in Poonch district, has been identified as Israr Ahmad of Karni sector.
Image for representative purposes.
Jammu: Two people, including a 10-year-old boy, was killed and five other civilians were injured as Pakistani troops targeted border villages and forward posts along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir by firing and shelling, a police official said.
Indian troops fired in retaliation to silence the Pakistani guns and the exchange of fire between the two sides was continuing when last reports came in.
The official said that Pakistani troops targeted dozens of villages and posts in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors in the early hours, resulting in the death of a boy and injuries to five other civilians.
He identified the deceased boy as Israr Ahmad of Karni sector.
The official said the heavy cross-border firing started around 0650 hours, triggering panic among border residents. He said the injured civilians have been rushed to a hospital.
Indian troops fired in retaliation to silence the Pakistani guns and the exchange of fire between the two sides was continuing when last reports came in.
The official said that Pakistani troops targeted dozens of villages and posts in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors in the early hours, resulting in the death of a boy and injuries to five other civilians.
He identified the deceased boy as Israr Ahmad of Karni sector.
The official said the heavy cross-border firing started around 0650 hours, triggering panic among border residents. He said the injured civilians have been rushed to a hospital.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rohit Sharma Says It is His Job To Give the Team a Good Start
- Salman Khan Spices Up Bigg Boss 11 With Sapna, Sshivani, Shilpa
- Greatest Indian Debate: Gandhi and Tagore on Nationalism
- Apple iPhone 8 Reliance Jio Offer: Here's How to Avail The 70% Buyback Scheme
- Indian Badminton: The Story Behind the Rise of the Men