100-Year-Old Woman Raped by Drunk Youth in Meerut Village, Dies

The shocking incident was reported from Jaani village in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh where the victim lived with her brother.

Updated:October 31, 2017, 10:57 AM IST
Image for representational purposes (Image: Reuters)
Lucknow: A 100-year-old woman died on Monday after being raped by a drunk youth in an Uttar Pradesh village, police said.

The shocking incident was reported from Jaani village in Meerut district where the victim lived with her brother.

The rapist, identified as Ankit Punia, was reportedly in an inebriated state when he attacked the woman. He was trying to escape when her cries were heard by her brother and neighbours who overpowered Punia and handed him over to police, IANS reported.

Police officials said since the woman had died, relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) would be added in the case against the youth.

Punia claimed he was innocent and had not committed any crime.

(With IANS inputs)
