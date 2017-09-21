1000 Bank Aadhaar Seva Kendras Open Across India; UIDAI Targets 15,000

Thank you Syndicate Bank for starting #AadhaarSevaKendra for residents. List of other centres in banks here- https://t.co/wNeHGTVlho pic.twitter.com/5gmo83faWf — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) September 21, 2017

Aadhaar Enrollment drive by the government gets a boost with Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) announcing 42 Private and Public sector banks to open 1,000 bank branches collectively across India for Aadhaar Enrollment as well as Updation in the current Aadhaar details of applicants. These centers will be known Bank Aadhaar Seva Kendras. As per Ajay Bhushan Pandey – CEO UIDAI, "Bank Aadhaar Kendras are being established with a view to make the Aadhaar verification process of bank accounts convenient for the people as it has become mandatory under amended Prevention of Money Laundering Rules to verify bank accounts with Aadhaar by December 31, 2017."The UIDAI has further notified banks that failing to comply with September 30th deadline will attract a penalty of ₹20,000/- per uncovered branch. The Unique Identification Authority of India has got the commitment for 15,000 Bank Aadhaar Seva Kendras across India from various banks and are expected to be functional by September end.In July 2017, UIDAI had asked private and public sector bank authorities to open Bank Aadhaar Seva Kendras for Aadhaar enrollment and updating services in one out of ten branches by August End.However, the original deadline for Bank Aadhaar Kendraas was extended by one month and banks were given time till September 30th to rope in 10% branches for Aadhaar Enrollment and Updation.UIDAI had released a statement that read, "The enrollment and updating facilities are now being made available within the premises of branches of all scheduled and commercial Banks as...UIDAI has directed them to open these Bank Aadhaar Seva Kendras by September 30, 2017, for the convenience of the people."Individuals looking for Bank Aadhaar Seva Kendras can check the list below to locate a branch near them:https://uidai.gov.in/images/List_of_Bank_Enrolment_Center_13092017.pdf