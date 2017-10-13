GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
11 Indians Missing as Cargo Ship With 26 On Board Sinks Off Philippines

Three other vessels sailing near the area rescued 15 crew members but 11 others were still missing, a Japanese coastguard spokesman said, adding that the cargo ship has sunk.

AFP

Updated:October 13, 2017, 2:06 PM IST
Representative image (REUTERS)
Tokyo: Eleven Indian crew members were missing on Friday after their cargo ship sank in the Pacific off the Philippines as a typhoon churned in the region, Japan's coastguard said.

The 33,205-tonne Emerald Star with 26 Indian nationals on board sent a distress signal early Friday as the Hong Kong-registered vessel was sailing some 280 kilometres (174 miles) east of the northern tip of the Philippines, said a statement from the Japanese coastguard, which received the distress signal.

Three other vessels sailing near the area rescued 15 crew members but 11 others were still missing, a Japanese coastguard spokesman said, adding that the cargo ship has sunk.

"We have dispatched two patrol boats and three planes to the site but a typhoon has made a rescue difficult," the spokesman added.
