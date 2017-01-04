11 Persons Including 10 Members of a Family Found Dead in Amethi

Lucknow: Eleven persons, including 10 members of a family, were found dead in Amethi on Wednesday, a police officer said.

The incident took place at Mahona West village, in the Bazaar Shukul police station area. The killings were discovered in the morning, the officer added.

Among the dead two are women, one male and rest eight are children. Most of the killing was done by slitting the throats of the deceased.

While the body of the landlord, Jamaaluddin, was found hanging from the ceiling.

Two other members of the family were critically injured in the attack and were admitted to the hospital.

A huge police force was rushed to the crime scene as thousands of villagers and people from adjoining areas gathered at the spot.

District police chief Santosh Kumar Singh, along with other senior police officers, were handling the investigation.

(With Inputs from IANS)