11 Soldiers Killed in Kashmir Avalanches, PM Modi Expresses Grief

Srinagar: Eleven soldiers including an officer have been killed in avalanches along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir since Wednesday.

An avalanche was reported in Gurez sector in Bandipore district where it hit an Army post. Before that, an Army patrol party was caught by another avalanche in the same sector. So far, bodies of 10 soldiers have been recovered from the sector. One JCO and six soldiers have also been rescued.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief over soldiers who were killed in avalanches and said that authorities have been directed to carry out search and rescue operations.

"Deeply saddened at the death of our Veer jawans (brave soldiers) in an avalanche in Kashmir. Have directed the authorities for speedy search and rescue operations," Modi said on Twitter.

Deeply saddened at the death of our Veer jawans in an avalanche in Kashmir. Have directed the authorities for speedy search and rescue ops. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2017

Earlier, An Army officer was killed following an avalanche near a camp in Sonamarg area in Ganderbal district on Wednesday.

Apart from this, four members of a family were also buried alive by an avalanche in Gurez sector on Wednesday. A police official said the house collapsed under the debris of the avalanche resulting in death of 55-year-old Mehraj-ud-Din Lone, his wife Azizi (50), 22-year-old son Irfan and daughter Gulshan (19). Lone's another son, Reyaz Ahmad, was rescued by the authorities and admitted to a hospital, the official said.

Authorities in Kashmir have issued an avalanche warning for higher reaches of the Valley following fresh snowfall on Tuesday and advised people to stay away from the mountains and foothills.

Bad weather has disrupted life across the Valley for the last three days. Jammu- Srinagar highway has been shut since Tuesday and no flights have come in or gone out of Srinagar. Trains have not been plying since the three days.

Police and army have saved scores of people trapped in bad weather and authorities have warned of more avalanches in Kupwara, Uri, Baramulla, Lolab, Gurez, Macchil areas of the Valley.

Sonam Lotus, director, Met office in Srinagar, told CNN New18, "The weather will start improving from tomorrow after the heavy spells of snow we had in the last three days. Hopefully we will see fair weather."