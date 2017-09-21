11-year-old Hangs Self After Being Punished by Class Teacher

A class five student allegedly committed suicide at his home in the Shahpur area after he was "punished" by his class teacher.Navneet (11), a student of St. Anthony School, consumed poison on September 15 after his class teacher "punished" him, his father Ravi Prakash said in a complaint to the police.The boy was admitted to a hospital, where he died later on Wednesday.After his death, his family members found a suicide note in his bag in which he blamed the class teacher for taking the extreme step, the police said."Today was my first day of examination. My teacher made me stand till 9.15 am and made me cry. Yesterday also she made me stand for three periods. Do not trust her. I have decided to die. My last wish is that my ma'am does not give such punishment to any other student," Navneet wrote in his suicide note made available to the police.On the basis of victim's father complaint, an FIR was registered against the class teacher, Bhawana Joseph, and the school management, the police said, adding that the teacher has been arrested.