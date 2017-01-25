11-year-old MP Boy Scripts Abduction Story to Visit Mall

Bhopal: Kids often impress elders with their creative imaginations, but this 11-year-old from Hoshangabad went far beyond and scripted his own abduction story after visiting his favourite mall in Bhopal.

Hrishi, a resident of Hoshangabad, was found crying at Jyoti Talkies Square in busy MP Nagar area of Bhopal by passersby on Monday night.

As they handed the sulking boy over to police, he narrated his abduction story to them claiming that he hoodwinked his captors at MP Nagar and jumped off the car in which he was abducted by two men.

The boy said that two unidentified men asked him to come with them saying that his father met with an accident after he was coming back from school in Hoshangabad.

Not convinced with boy's story, police still scanned through CCTV footage across the city but could not trace the car and the abductors. A team of Hoshangabad police also accompanied Hrishi at places mentioned by him but locals and CCTV footage could not offer anything.

Confused, the police again questioned the student and he finally narrated the real story.

The boy revealed that he wished to visit a prominent mall in Bhopal but his father never took him there so he decided to visit on his own. He boarded Amarkantak Express from Hoshangabad on Monday and reached Bhopal.

After visiting DB Mall, the boy decided to visit house of his relative, who live in Rachna Nagar close to the mall, but got confused and lost the way at Jyoti Talkies square.

"Afraid that he will be pulled up by his parents for his adventure, the started crying and scripted his abduction story," said an officer from MP Nagar Police.

The kid has been handed over to his family in Hoshangabad.