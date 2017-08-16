11People Die due to Swine Flu in Gujarat, Death Toll Rises to 201

: The death toll in Gujarat rose to 201 on Wednesday after 11 more people died due to swine flu. More than 1,700 patients, infected with the H1N1 virus, have been admitted to various hospitals across the state, PTI reported.Of these, 640 have been cured, 913 are under treatment, and 201 have lost their lives, a government-issued health bulletin revealed.Today 11 persons infected with the virus died. While two deaths each were reported in Junagadh and Rajkot city, one death each was reported in Ahmedabad city, Vadodara city, and Gandhinagar, Surendranagar, Kutch, Rajkot and Ahmedabad districts, the bulletin said.It said 145 new cases of swine flu were registered on Wednesday in the state, including 51 in Ahmedabad city, 32 in Vadodara, nine each in Surat and Gandhinagar, five in Panchamahal district and four each in Bharuch, Anand and Bhavnagar districts.While three cases each were reported from Jamnagar city, and Mehsana and Surat districts, two cases each from Rajkot city, and Vadodara, Sabarkantha, Surendranagar and Banaskantha districts. One case each is reported from Kutch, Rajkot, Junagad, Ahmedabad, Amreli, Kheda, and Chhotaudepur districts, besides from Bhavnagar city.On Saturday, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held a meeting with senior government officials to review the swine flu situation.The government announced that 17,000 teams had launched an intense door-to-door surveillance across the state with ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activists) and Anganwadi workers as well as with malarial surveillance squads.Around 40,000 Anganwadi workers, over 5,000 MBBS doctors, and 3,000 AYUSH doctors are part of these teams, an official release said.(With inputs from PTI)