  • Associate Sponsor
1-min read

12 Killed in Road Accident in Rajasthan

Press Trust Of India

Updated: March 3, 2017, 2:47 PM IST
Representative image.

Jaipur: Twelve persons were killed when their jeep collided with a truck in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district on Friday, police said.

The mishap occurred in Hanumangarh town police station area on Rawatsar-Hanumangarh mega highway.

The bodies have been shifted to a local hospital, SHO Anwar Khan said, adding that further details are awaited.

First Published: March 3, 2017, 12:42 PM IST
