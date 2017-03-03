12 Killed in Road Accident in Rajasthan
Representative image.
Jaipur: Twelve persons were killed when their jeep collided with a truck in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district on Friday, police said.
The mishap occurred in Hanumangarh town police station area on Rawatsar-Hanumangarh mega highway.
The bodies have been shifted to a local hospital, SHO Anwar Khan said, adding that further details are awaited.
First Published: March 3, 2017, 12:42 PM IST
