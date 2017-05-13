DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
12 Students Commit Suicide Hours After MP Board Results
Image for representation only
Bhopal: Barely hours after results to Class 10 and Class 12 examinations were announced in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, at least 12 students, including two siblings, committed suicide.
Ten of the students were in Class 12.
In Satna district, 18-year-old Rashmi and her 15-year-old brother Deependra ended their lives after learning that they had failed in Class 12 and Class 10, respectively.
A girl in Jabalpur jumped in front of a train after faring poorly in Class 12.
Helpline numbers of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education were flooded with calls from stressed students soon after the results were announced. The helpline numbers are 1800-233-0175, 0755-257048 / 2570258, 9424495482, 9424495483, 9584009891, 8109980829 and 97533821173.
Around 72% of girls cleared Class 12 exams against 64.16% boys. Overall pass percentage was 67.87 percent.
In Class 10 examination, 51.43% of girls passed against 48.53% boys. Overall pass percentage was 49.86.
